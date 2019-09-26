Rogers announces new customer solution centre in Kelowna, B.C.

Adds 350 new jobs into the local economy

Part of multi-year plan to transform customer experienceKELOWNA, British Columbia, Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rogers Communications announced today it will open a new B.C. customer solution centre in Kelowna in the summer of 2020. The new centre will inject 350 new high-quality jobs, which will grow to 500 over time, into the local economy and handle roughly one million Rogers and Fido customer interactions each year.“Our centres play a vital role in our customers’ experience, and we’re pleased to add 350 new team members to serve our customers across Canada,” said Eric Agius, Senior Vice-President Customer Care, Rogers Communications. “We’re proud to grow our presence in the province and tap into the incredible Okanagan workforce.”The new customer solution centre, located on Dickson Avenue, will occupy 32,000 square feet in Kelowna’s Landmark District. Renovations will begin in early 2020 with the site opening in summer 2020. Hiring for the new centre will take place next spring. Over the last 18 months, Rogers grew its customer solution specialist workforce by over 1,000 team members.“British Columbia’s economy is thriving with strong growth in both wages and job creation, making life better for people,” said Premier John Horgan. “Investments in our communities, like Rogers new customer solution centre in Kelowna, show how the quality of life in our Province combines with a welcoming environment for business to produce incredible benefits for B.C. workers and families.”“This commitment by Rogers is another example of the business community’s confidence in B.C.’s economic future,” added Bruce Ralston, Minister of Jobs, Trade and Technology. “Investments like this one, which create good jobs, align with our government’s actions to improve access to skills training and continuing education so people can realize their full potential.”This announcement reinforces Rogers history of investing in B.C. According to PwC Canada’s analysis for Rogers, Rogers economic output footprint in the province was roughly $2 billion in 2018, generating and supporting nearly $1 billion to B.C.’s GDP. These investments included significant network expansion in the Okanagan, densifying its fibre network in Vancouver and laying the groundwork for 5G through its partnership with the University of British Columbia. “It’s great to see this investment in Kelowna,” said Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran. “With our growing technology sector, along with every other kind of business, communications technology is essential to keeping our local economy going strong.”“We see the tremendous growth opportunity in Kelowna and we’re excited to help boost the local economy in this beautiful part of the province,” said Rick Sellers, President, British Columbia, Rogers Communications. “This new customer solution centre builds on our deep commitment to the Okanagan and the province overall.”The new customer solution centre is part of Rogers multi-year plan to transform customer service and deliver a personalized, proactive, and simple experience across every touchpoint. This includes investing in a highly skilled workforce, modernizing our retail stores and enhancing our digital platforms.With the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands, Rogers is Canada’s largest wireless carrier with 44 retail stores and local media assets in the province with Citytv Vancouver, OMNI B.C., 11 radio stations, as well as a customer solution centre in Burnaby. The company also invests millions to support B.C.-based independent filmmakers through the Rogers Group of Funds.About RogersRogers is a proud Canadian company dedicated to making more possible for Canadians each and every day. Our founder, Ted Rogers, purchased his first radio station, CHFI, in 1960. We have grown to become a leading technology and media company that strives to provide the very best in wireless, residential, and media to Canadians and Canadian businesses. Our shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). If you want to find out more about us, visit about.rogers.com .SOURCE Rogers Communications Canada Inc. – EnglishFor further information: media@rci.rogers.com , 1-844-226-1338

CBJ Newsmakers