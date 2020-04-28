Rogers Brings Its Store-to-the-Door in Southwestern Ontario With Pro On-the-Go Expansion

Rogers Pro On-the-Go ™ expands to Hamilton, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, Brantford and Cambridge, with contactless phone delivery and set-up support, all within hours of order

Amid COVID-19, Rogers continues to enhance processes to keep Canadians connected and ensure safety of customers and teamsTORONTO, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rogers announced today that it is accelerating the expansion of Rogers Pro On-the-Go ™ , its personalized, mobile-retail experience. The service, available only at Rogers, is now available to more customers in Southwestern Ontario including Hamilton, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, Brantford and Cambridge. With Rogers Pro On-the-Go, customers get a new phone in hours and expert support to set it up, at no extra cost.To keep customers and team members safe, Rogers and its partner Enjoy , temporarily moved to a fully contactless delivery and set-up model in March. The contactless Pro On-the-Go ™ service includes personalized one-to-one support and phone delivery within hours. Customers choose the time and date that is most convenient for them and a Rogers Pro will deliver the device and help guide them at a safe social distance over the phone or through video call, to set up their new device, transfer applications, sync contacts, all based on the customer’s preferences. The experts will offer customers as much or as little help as they need to get their new device up and running, including tips and tricks to get the most out of their smartphone, like how to make a video call with a loved one across the country – all from the safety and comfort of the customer’s home.“In these uncertain times, Canadians rely on their smartphones to stay connected to the outside world and the people that matter most,” said Brent Johnston, President, Wireless, Rogers Communications. “It is more important than ever that we bring our customers the wireless devices and services they need in a way that’s safe, convenient and personalized for them.”Following today’s expansion, approximately 10 million Canadians now have access to the service. Pro On-the-Go is also available to Rogers customers in Greater Vancouver and the Greater Toronto Area, and will expand to more Canadian markets this year.This Canadian-first initiative is powered by Enjoy, the mobile retail store that helps customers save time and get the most out of every device they own. Enjoy has successfully collaborated with top technology and telecommunications companies like AT&T in the United States, BT and EE in the United Kingdom, and is working exclusively with Rogers in Canada.“We are so excited to expand our partnership with Rogers to more Canadians, and to now bring this proven formula to customers in Southwestern Ontario,” says Ron Johnson, CEO of Enjoy. “We provide a top-notch personalized experience right to the customer’s doorstep. Our Experts deliver the best experiences and are impeccably trained, kind people.”The expansion of its adapted Pro On-the-Go service is the latest Rogers initiative to provide safe, contactless customer support and delivery options.Rogers has also moved to a contactless self-installation and technical support model to keep Canadians connected to the people, services and information that matter to them during the pandemic. New Ignite ™ Internet, TV and Home Phone customers, as well as customers who are moving homes, can take advantage of enhanced self-install and remote video support. Rogers technicians will drop off the necessary equipment outside the customer’s front door at no additional cost. Step-by-step guides are included along with instructions on how to download the MyRogers and Ignite WiFi Hub apps to complete set-up. Rogers support is available 24/7 through e-chat or a new video chat option to allow customers and technicians to work through the self-install process or technical difficulties together.Learn more about Rogers Pro On-the-Go here .Learn more about Ignite Self-Install here . About RogersRogers is a proud Canadian company dedicated to making more possible for Canadians each and every day. Our founder, Ted Rogers, purchased his first radio station, CHFI, in 1960. We have grown to become a leading technology, sports and media company that strives to provide the very best in wireless, residential, sports, and media to Canadians and Canadian businesses. Our shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). If you want to find out more about us, visit about.rogers.com .For further information: media@rci.rogers.com , 647-747-5118About EnjoyEnjoy, based in Palo Alto, CA, is a company that is changing the way premiere companies serve their customers in a digitally-driven world. Enjoy created a mobile retail store experience and has partnered with companies like AT&T, BT and EE to serve customers in the U.S. and UK. For more information about Enjoy, please visit www.enjoy.com . To download press assets please visit https://www.enjoy.com/en-us/pages/press.

