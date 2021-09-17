Rogers & Fido to offer all-new iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini and iPad with Pre-Orders Starting September 17

TORONTO, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rogers and Fido will offer the best-ever iPhone lineup including the innovative and elegant iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13, and iPhone 13 mini and the highly capable and affordable iPad (9th generation). Redesigned inside and out, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max introduce the most advanced pro camera system ever on iPhone, Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion, improved battery life, the Apple-designed A15 Bionic chip with 5-core GPU, and an advanced 5G experience. iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini feature the most advanced dual camera system ever in iPhone and the powerhouse A15 Bionic chip in a sleek and durable design.

Customers will be able to pre-order the iPhone 13 lineup on September 17, with availability on September 24 and iPad (9th generation) available starting, September 24. For complete pricing and availability details, please visit, Rogers.com/iPhone and Fido.ca/iPhone.

“We’re thrilled to offer the all-new iPhone 13 lineup with powerful new features, and this year there are even more reasons for Canadians to choose Rogers,” says Dave Fuller, Wireless President, Rogers Communications. “Rogers customers get access to Canada’s largest and most reliable 5G network1, great financing options, and exclusive offerings such as Apple Music, and premium product delivery, like Pro On-the-Go.”

Featuring an advanced 5G experience with more 5G bands, the iPhone 13 lineup works in more places on 5G for greater coverage and performance.2 Available in four stunning finishes — graphite, gold, silver, and the all-new sierra blue — iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, introduce an all-new Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion featuring an adaptive refresh rate up to 120Hz, making the touch experience even faster and more responsive. They also introduce the best battery life ever on iPhone with iPhone 13 Pro Max, lasting up to two and a half hours longer in a day than iPhone 12 Pro Max, a new storage capacity of 1TB, and are protected by the Ceramic Shield front cover, tougher than any smartphone glass. With new Ultra Wide, Wide, and Telephoto cameras, the pro camera system gets its biggest advancement ever capturing stunning photos and video, powered by the Apple-designed A15 Bionic. These technologies enable impressive new photo capabilities like macro photography on the new Ultra Wide camera and up to 2.2x improved low-light performance on the new Wide camera, and new computational photography features like Photographic Styles to personalize the look of images in the Camera app, and Night mode on all cameras. Video takes a huge leap forward offering Cinematic mode for beautiful depth-of-field transitions, macro video, Time-lapse and Slo-mo, and even better low-light performance. Both models also offer end-to-end pro workflows in Dolby Vision, and for the first time, ProRes, only available on iPhone.

The next generation iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini feature a beautiful design with sleek flat edges in five gorgeous new colors — pink, blue, midnight, and starlight.3 Both models feature major innovations including the most advanced dual-camera system ever on iPhone — with a new Wide camera with bigger pixels and sensor-shift optical image stabilization offering improvements in low light photos and videos, a new way to personalize the camera with Photographic Styles, and Cinematic mode, which brings a new dimension to video storytelling. Equipped with the Apple designed A15 Bionic, iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini also boast super-fast performance and power efficiency, longer battery life, a brighter Super Retina XDR display that brings content to life, incredible durability with the Ceramic Shield front cover, double the entry-level storage at 128GB, an industry-leading IP68 rating for water resistance, and an advanced 5G experience.

iPad comes equipped with the powerful Apple-designed A13 Bionic chip, delivering a 20 percent performance boost over the previous generation, all while retaining its all-day battery life4 and incredible value. For the first time, True Tone comes to the beautiful 10.2-inch Retina display on iPad, which adjusts screen content to the color temperature of a room. iPad also features a new 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage, support for Apple Pencil (1st generation) and Smart Keyboard, the intuitive iPadOS 15, and starts with 64GB of storage — twice the storage from the previous generation.

Recently, the Rogers 5G network was ranked number one by Opensignal5 in five categories including 5G Reach, 5G Availability and 5G Upload Speed. As Canada’s largest and most reliable 5G network, Rogers will provide 1,000 communities across Canada (70% of the population) with 5G connectivity. In addition, to getting the latest devices on Canada’s largest and most reliable 5G network, Rogers offers unlimited data from 15GB of high speed data with reduced speeds thereafter and zero overage fees with Rogers Infinite plans, allowing customers to take advantage of all the benefits of their new 5G devices, with peace of mind about their data usage and monthly bill. Rogers Infinite is the only wireless plan that lets customers enjoy six months of Disney+ and Apple Music at no extra charge.

On Fido, you’ll never miss a beat with wireless plans that offer Data Overage Protection and a no-cost Data Boost, so customers can use their new phones with less hassle around data consumption. Fido customers on select plans can also get access to exclusive weekly perks and exciting giveaways with the Fido XTRA program. And earlier this year, Fido became the first flanker brand to offer 0% interest financing options for accessories, which means customers can outfit their new iPhone with the accessories they love.

On September 17, details on pricing and data plans will be available at Rogers.com/iPhone and Fido.ca/iPhone.

For more details on Apple products, please visit www.apple.com.

About Rogers

Rogers is a proud Canadian company dedicated to making more possible for Canadians each and every day. We have grown to become a leading technology and media company focused on building and expanding world-class networks to deliver the next generation of connectivity to consumers and businesses and to support Canada’s future. Our founder, Ted Rogers, purchased his first radio station, CHFI, in 1960. Today, we provide the very best in wireless, residential, sports, and media to Canadians and Canadian businesses. Our shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI).

_____

1 Rogers was ranked first in the umlaut Mobile Data Performance audit in Q2, 2021. Visit www.umlaut.com/en/benchmarking/canada. Largest based on total square kilometers of Rogers 5G coverage compared to published coverage of other national networks.

2 Data plan is required. 5G, Gigabit LTE, VoLTE, and Wi-Fi calling are available in select markets and through select carriers. Speeds are based on theoretical throughput and vary based on site conditions and carrier. For details on 5G and LTE support, customers can contact their carrier or visit apple.com/iphone/cellular.

3 Every iPhone 13 purchase now contributes directly to the Global Fund to combat pandemics like COVID-19 and AIDS.

4 Limited Battery life varies by use and configuration.

5 Opensignal Awards –Canada: 5G Experience Report August 2021, based on independent analysis of mobile measurements recorded during the period [April 1, 2021 – June 29, 2021] © 2021 Opensignal



