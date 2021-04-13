Rogers for Business Invests in the West with Fibre Roll-out to Meet the Needs of Calgary Businesses

Investment will expand Rogers fibre-optic network offering to more than 2500 businesses, including public sector, universities, and schools, with reliable high-speed connectivity

Rogers continues its commitment to invest in Alberta to bridge the digital divide, create new jobs and support the local economy

Rogers recently announced expansion of Alberta’s largest 5G network to now reach over 40 towns and cities across the province¹

CALGARY, Alberta, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rogers for Business today announced a project to bring reliable high-speed connectivity to small and medium sized-businesses, enterprises and public sector customers located in Calgary. Rogers fibre-optic cable network will allow businesses to adopt flexible, cost-effective technologies for their unique needs, including digital e-commerce, and private networking. This includes enabling the University of Calgary’s 5G campus, which will further benefit Internet of Things (IoT) research and applications in the areas of energy, smart cities, transportation, and workplace safety.

“The impact of COVID-19 has put a spotlight on the vital role connectivity plays for Canadian businesses and the public sector. With this expansion in Calgary, we are delivering on our commitment to invest in Western Canada and support businesses of all sizes by providing them with more choice when it comes to high-speed fibre connectivity,” said Dean Prevost, President, Connected Home and Rogers for Business. “While many employees are still working remotely, we are building the network of the future, so when Calgary businesses are ready, we will be there.”

Rogers for Business customers now have access to the latest broadband technologies with a full range of internet and fibre packages, including gigabit speeds. Construction, which began last year, is complete for all of downtown Calgary and is now expanding further. Rogers fibre connectivity is an important element as the company continues rolling out its 5G network as part of the commitment to network investment in Western Canada, which enables advanced services – including smart city applications, fleet tracking, asset monitoring and the next generation of wireless solutions.

“The City of Calgary has been laser focused on preparing for the needs of the new economy. Projects like this one will ensure our business community has what it needs to continue to compete and lead the country,” said Naheed Nenshi, Mayor of The City of Calgary. “This is an innovative step forward, and one that will serve our city well for a long time to come.”

Rogers for Business is supporting the local economy and jobs while driving innovation and long-term economic growth by offering reliable connectivity to more than 2500 businesses in Calgary. This includes government and public sector, medium and large enterprises, and small businesses – with Calgary representing the second highest small business concentration among major cities in Canada.²

“Calgary businesses are set to lead the projected $20 billion investment on digital transformation in Alberta from 2021-2024, and Rogers is playing a major role in ensuring Calgary’s business community remains a leader in the transition to a digital economy,” said Mary Moran, president and Chief Executive Officer, Calgary Economic Development. “This expansion will give businesses the technology, connectivity and support they need to drive our economy forward.”

As part of the Company’s future plans, Rogers will continue to invest in Western Canada through the agreement to combine Rogers Communications with Shaw Communications enabling the combined company to build critically needed 5G networks, bridge the digital divide, and connect underserved rural and Indigenous communities. Once approved, the transaction will create 3,000 net new jobs and a newly created Centre of Technology and Engineering Excellence located in Calgary that builds on the existing commitment to research, development, and innovation in 5G.

Most recently, Rogers expanded 5G service on Canada’s most trusted and reliable³ network to reach residents and businesses in over 40 communities in Alberta. Last year, Rogers for Business also announced a five-year agreement with the University of Calgary to advance innovative IoT research.

In 2020, Rogers was awarded the best wireless network in Canada for the second year in a row by umlaut, the global leader in mobile network testing and benchmarking. A recent 2020 Ookla Speedtest report found Rogers wireless network delivers the most consistent speeds of any national wireless network in Canada.

