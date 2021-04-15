Rogers Ranked by Ookla as Canada’s Most Consistent National Wireless and Broadband Provider, with Fastest Internet in Ontario and New Brunswick

For a third quarter in a row, Canada’s most trusted and most reliable wireless network delivers the most consistent speeds of any national carrier¹

Canada’s largest and most reliable 5G network ranks first for highest time spent on 5G

TORONTO, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As reliable, consistent connectivity continues to play a critical role in Canadians’ lives, Rogers today announced that for the third quarter in a row, its mobile and fixed broadband networks keep delivering customers the most consistent speeds of any national wireless network or top internet provider in Canada as confirmed by Ookla®, the global leader in fixed broadband and mobile network testing applications.

In Ookla’s Speedtest Intelligence® results for Q1 2021, Rogers has also once again been named the fastest fixed broadband service in Ontario and New Brunswick. With the fastest speeds in these provinces, Rogers Ignite Internet customers can enjoy the benefits of connecting more devices simultaneously at home, whether for entertainment, gaming, remote working, or online learning. Also released in its Q1 report, Rogers ranks first for highest time spent on 5G, indicating that Rogers 5G customers experience more time on Canada’s largest and most reliable 5G network than any other 5G customers in Canada. Rogers 5G network is now available in 173 cities and towns across Canada, with more cities launched today.

“Once again, we are proud to offer Canadians an award-winning experience on both our wireless and broadband networks, at a time when connectivity continues to be more important than ever,” said Jorge Fernandes, Chief Technology Officer at Rogers Communications. “Today’s Speedtest Intelligence® results from Ookla are further proof that investing in our networks not only supports the needs of Canadians today, but will help ensure our customers enjoy the best in connectivity well into the future and as we continue to expand Canada’s largest, most reliable 5G network.”

Ookla, the global leader in fixed broadband and mobile network testing applications, aggregates millions of consumer-initiated tests through its app and website to measure mobile and internet consistency and speed. Ookla assesses the average of download and upload test results to rank network speed performance. Consistency Score™ measures what percentage of a provider’s samples equals or exceeds both a download and upload threshold that best supports the applications and experiences consumers use most (mobile threshold: 5 Mbps download and 1 Mbps upload; fixed threshold: 25 Mbps download and 3 Mbps upload).

Today’s results2 are based on analysis by Ookla taken from January through March 2021. Rogers was the fastest fixed broadband provider in Ontario and New Brunswick for Q1 2021 with Median Download Speeds of 150.22 in Ontario and 175.27 in New Brunswick. Rogers Internet had the highest Consistency Score in Canada with 88.9%. Canada’s most reliable LTE network also achieved the top national wireless network Consistency Score of 88.7%. In addition, Rogers ranked number one for Ookla’s 5G Time Spent metric which captures the average percentage of time when subscribers’ 5G capable Android devices are connected to 5G. At 28.8%, Rogers 5G Time Spent was 10 percentage points higher than the nearest competitor.

From providing Canada’s largest and most reliable 5G network in more than 170 cities and towns across the country, to offering up to 1 gigabit download speeds on Ignite Internet, to its leading IPTV service, today’s announcement builds on Rogers legacy of innovation and helps keep more Canadians connected3.

Rogers has invested $60 billion in its networks over the past 35 years. In 2020, the company was awarded the best wireless network in Canada for the second year in a row by umlaut, the global leader in mobile network testing and benchmarking. Rogers was also ranked number one in the West and Ontario in the J.D. Power 2020 Canada Wireless Network Quality Study. Ookla Speedtest Intelligence Results for Q3 and Q4 2020 as well as Q1 2021 reported that Rogers delivers the most consistent wireless and broadband speeds of any national carrier.

1 Most Reliable based on umlaut performance benchmark audit of Canadian mobile networks, June 2020; Most Trusted based on total wireless subscribers

2 Ookla® Speedtest Intelligence® data for Q1 2021 https://www.speedtest.net/global-index/canada?fixed#market-analysis

3 Largest based on total square kilometers of Rogers 5G coverage compared to published coverage of other national networks

