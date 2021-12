Rogers to Bring its Fibre-Powered Network to Residents and Businesses in Humber Village, Little Rapids and Bell Island, Newfoundland and Labrador

Rogers will invest over $6 million to extend its fibre network and connect 1,780 homes and businesses to reliable high-speed Internet

Once completed, residents and businesses will have access to the full suite of services including Rogers Ignite Internet™ with speeds of up to 1.5 gigabit per second and Rogers leading IPTV service, Ignite TV™

To ensure reliable wireless connectivity throughout Bell Island, a new wireless tower will be installed to deliver wireless connectivity to all residents

CORNER BROOK, Newfoundland and Labrador, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rogers Communications announced today that it is expanding its fibre network across 163 kilometers to connect 1,780 homes and businesses in the communities of Humber Village, Little Rapids and Bell Island, Newfoundland and Labrador. In addition to the fibre network expansion, a new wireless tower will be installed and the existing tower will be upgraded on Bell Island to provide reliable wireless connectivity throughout the island.

“Over the past year, when Canadians relied on connectivity more than ever before, we made significant investments in our network to connect communities across Atlantic Canada,” said Matt MacLellan, President of the Atlantic region at Rogers. “Today’s announcement builds on our commitment to help bridge the digital divide in Newfoundland and Labrador by bringing reliable 100% fibre-based high-speed connectivity and the best entertainment experience to the communities of Humber Village, Little Rapids and Bell Island.”

Rogers network investments, which have exceeded $60 billion over the past three decades, are part of a multi-year initiative to bring next generation wireless and wireline services to communities and businesses across Canada and improve connectivity for underserved rural and remote regions. A PwC study indicates that in 2020 Rogers investments and operations resulted in a total economic footprint in Atlantic Canada of $630 million of output, including over 2,500 full-time jobs generated and supported. Since January 2020, in Atlantic Canada Rogers has:

Delivered 5G: Rogers was the first to bring 5G services to New Brunswick and Nova Scotia, now reaching 16 communities across the region throughout Saint John, Halifax, Moncton and Fredericton.

Seaside Communications joined the Rogers family to bring connectivity to more local communities across Nova Scotia. Committed to delivering rural and remote connectivity: Through a joint investment of over $2.3 million with the CRTC’s Broadband Fund, Rogers will bring its fibre-powered network to the Storeytown area and the Village of Doaktown, New Brunswick, connecting over 450 homes and 36 businesses. Additionally, Rogers recently announced it was investing $2.8 million to connect more than 680 homes and businesses along Route 490 near McQuade and in Ludlow, New Brunswick.

