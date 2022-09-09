Rogers to Offer All-New iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, Apple Watch Series 8, and AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

TORONTO, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rogers will offer the most advanced iPhone lineup ever with iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, all with a durable and sophisticated design, superfast 5G, impressive camera upgrades, and vital new safety capabilities; Apple Watch Series 8, with ground-breaking technology and performance; and the second generation of AirPods Pro, the most advanced AirPods yet.

iPhone 14 lineup and iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus introduce new technologies and ground-breaking new safety capabilities, featuring two sizes — 6.1 inches and 6.7 inches.[1] The powerful camera system brings impressive upgrades and huge improvements to low-light photos, thanks to the enhanced image pipeline, Photonic Engine. Offering stunning video quality, both models also include a new Action mode for incredibly stable video, and Cinematic mode, now available at 4K at 30fps and 4K at 24fps. New vital safety capabilities — Emergency SOS via satellite and Crash Detection — help connect iPhone users with emergency assistance when they need it most, and with the A15 Bionic chip with 5-core GPU, gorgeous Super Retina XDR display, amazing battery life, industry-leading durability features, and superfast 5G, this lineup is more advanced than ever before. iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus come in five beautiful colours — midnight, blue, starlight, purple, and PRODUCT(RED).[2]

Powered by A16 Bionic, the fastest chip ever in a smartphone, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max introduce intuitive new ways to experience iPhone, a new class of pro camera system, and ground-breaking new safety capabilities. Featuring the first-ever 48MP Main camera on iPhone, new Ultra Wide camera, Telephoto camera, and new TrueDepth front camera with autofocus, the pro camera system is even more advanced, and with Photonic Engine, represents the biggest camera leap ever. iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max also introduce a new interactive way to experience notifications and alerts with Dynamic Island, and the Always-On display. Available in 6.1-inch and 6.7- inch sizes in four gorgeous finishes — deep purple, gold, silver, and space black — iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max also include superfast 5G, Emergency SOS via satellite, and Crash Detection, all while offering all-day battery life. Customers will be able to pre-order all iPhone models on Friday September 9, with iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max availability on Friday, September 16, and Friday, October 7 for iPhone 14 Plus.

Apple Watch Series 8

Apple Watch Series 8 and new Apple Watch SE bring ground-breaking technology and performance, and important safety innovations to the two best-selling smartwatches. Apple Watch Series 8 maintains the current beloved design with a large, Always-On Retina display, 18-hour battery life, and a new Low Power Mode that can extend battery life to reach up to 36 hours [3], while building on best-in-class health and safety features like the ECG app and Fall Detection by introducing temperature-sensing capabilities, retrospective ovulation estimates [4], and Crash Detection. Apple Watch Series 8 is available in two sizes, 41mm and 45mm, across a range of case finishes and colours including starlight, midnight, silver, and PRODUCT(RED).[2]

AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

The second generation of AirPods Pro unlock breakthrough audio performance, including major upgrades to Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency mode, all powered by the new H2 chip. With Personalized Spatial Audio, the AirPods Pro listening experience is even more immersive, and with Touch control, customers can now directly adjust volume with a quick swipe up or down on the stem. Users can enjoy up to six hours of listening time with Active Noise Cancellation, and up to 30 hours when using the case for additional charges. [5] Customers can order AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) online on Friday, September 9, with availability in stores on Friday, September 23.

Experience the power and performance of the Rogers 5G Network across the iPhone 14 lineup. For more details, including pricing and data plans, please visit rogers.com/iphone or fido.ca/iphone.

For more details on Apple products, please visit www.apple.com.

About Rogers

Rogers is a leading Canadian technology and media company that provides world-class communications services and entertainment to consumers and businesses on our award-winning networks. Our founder, Ted Rogers, purchased his first radio station, CHFI, in 1960. Today, we are dedicated to providing industry-leading wireless, cable, sports, and media to millions of customers across Canada. Our shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). For more information, please visit: www.rogers.com or http://investors.rogers.com.

1 The display has rounded corners that follow a beautiful, curved design, and these corners are within a standard rectangle. When measured as a standard rectangular shape, the screen is 6.06 inches (iPhone 14), or 6.68 inches (iPhone 14 Plus) diagonally. The actual viewable area is smaller.

2 Every (PRODUCT)RED purchase now contributes directly to the Global Fund to combat pandemics like COVID-19 and AIDS.

3 with iPhone present.

4 The temperature-sensing feature is not a medical device and not intended for use in medical diagnosis, treatment, or for any other medical purpose.

5 Battery life varies by use. See apple.com/batteries for details.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c1514fb5-f20e-4da2-b657-b6bc01d109dc



