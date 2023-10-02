Rogers Welcomes All Riders to the TTC 5G Network

Rogers tests 5G network on TTC with Toronto Maple Leafs Defenceman Morgan Rielly

Company develops and introduces immediate solution to connect transit riders from all major Canadian wireless carriers

TORONTO, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rogers Communications Inc. today announced that it has turned on 5G service for transit riders in the busiest sections of the TTC subway system.

To get the network ready for all riders on October 2, Rogers conducted extensive testing, including live calls with Toronto Maple Leafs Defenceman Morgan Rielly, who FaceTimed his father while riding the subway underground. See video here.

Starting today, customers of all major Canadian wireless carriers can connect to 5G and talk, text and stream in the TTC subway system in the following areas:

On Line 1: All stations and tunnels in the Downtown U; plus Spadina and Dupont stations

On Line 2: Thirteen stations from Keele to Castle Frank; plus the tunnels between St. George and Yonge stations

“We are very pleased to bring 5G connectivity to all subway riders,” said Tony Staffieri, President and CEO, Rogers. “Our team has been working around the clock to introduce an immediate solution so all riders can connect when travelling on the busiest sections of the TTC subway system. I am so proud of our Rogers technology team who continue to bring innovation, ingenuity, and leading solutions to Canadians. Today’s announcement is another milestone in our plan to make wireless services available throughout the entire subway system.”​

“Our dedicated team of technologists designed and introduced an immediate solution that added capacity, so Bell and Telus could join the network,” said Ron McKenzie, Chief Technology and Information Officer, Rogers. “For over 10 years, subway riders have been without mobile phone services and the Rogers team is pleased to step up and make 5G a reality for all riders today.”

In April, Rogers acquired the cellular network in the TTC subway system from the previous operator BAI Canada and committed to invest hundreds of millions of dollars to roll out 5G service and more reliable 911 access across all 75 subway stations and to nearly 80 kilometres of track. Today’s announcement marks the next phase in the plan to modernize the network. The previous network could not support all TTC riders and coverage was extremely limited. Since acquiring the network, Rogers has worked closely with the TTC to increase its cellular capacity and improve the quality of services to support traffic for all riders.

