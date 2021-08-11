Rogers wins five awards from Opensignal, leading the industry once again with Canada’s First, Largest and Most Reliable 5G Network*

TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A new study released today by Opensignal2 ranked the Rogers 5G network number one in Canada across five categories, including for 5G Reach, 5G Availability, 5G Voice App Experience, 5G Games Experience and tied first for 5G Upload Speed. With Rogers, customers can access 5G in the most places across Canada, while enjoying fast upload and download speeds, and the best user experience on applications for gaming on the go or connecting with friends, family, and colleagues via collaboration applications like WhatsApp, Skype, FaceTime or Facebook Messenger.

“Now more than ever, we know that connectivity plays a vital role, and today’s results from Opensignal indicate that our 5G network offers customers the furthest reaching network and superior experiences on a range of collaboration applications to support consumers and businesses,” said Jorge Fernandes, Chief Technology Officer, Rogers Communications. “Today’s recognition proves that our network investments are supporting Canadians with a world-class 5G experience as we continue to enhance and expand the network across Canada, now reaching more than 800 communities from coast to coast to coast.”

Detailed results from Opensignal’s Canada 5G User Experience Report include:

5G Reach: This represents the proportion of locations where 5G users have connected to 5G out of all the locations those users have visited. With an outright win in this category, Rogers offers 5G in more locations than any other carrier.

5G Availability: Rogers customers were able to connect to 5G for the most amount of time.

5G Voice App Experience: Whether it's connecting with friends and family, or relying on applications to support virtual work, online learning, or remote healthcare, Rogers 5G customers have the best voice app experience when using collaboration apps like WhatsApp, Skype, FaceTime and Facebook Messenger.

5G Games Experience: 5G brings multiplayer gaming on the go to a new level. The only operator to receive an Excellent rating with 86.2 points out of 100, Rogers offers customers the best 5G games experience with fast response times.

Tied first for 5G Upload Speed: From posting photos and videos on social media to sending large work files, sharing content relies on upload speed, and Rogers customers get fast 5G upload speeds at 19.5 Megabits per second (Mbps).

Rogers was the first operator to bring 5G to Canadians in early 2020, and over the past year and a half it has delivered 5G connectivity to over 800 communities across Canada, now reaching more than 50% of Canadians. By the end of 2021, over 1,000 communities – more than 70% of the population – will have access to Rogers 5G. Last month, Rogers 5G network leadership was recognized by umlaut, which named Rogers as “Best in Test” and Canada’s most reliable 5G network, demonstrating the premier user experience provided by Rogers. For more information, visit here.

Recently, Rogers invested $3.3 billion in 3500 MHz band spectrum, covering 99.4% of the Canadian population, to enhance and accelerate the expansion of Canada’s first, largest and most reliable 5G network1. This investment in Canada’s future positions the company as the largest single investor in 5G spectrum in the country across rural, suburban and urban markets3.

On top of its investment in 3500 MHz band spectrum, Rogers has invested over $30 billion in its wireless networks over the past 35 years. These investments are part of a multi-year initiative to bring next-generation wireless services to communities and businesses across Canada and would not have been possible without the right investment-oriented regulatory environment that is critical to Canada’s digital economy and global competitiveness.

About Rogers

Rogers is a proud Canadian company dedicated to making more possible for Canadians each and every day. We have grown to become a leading technology and media company focused on building and expanding world-class networks to deliver the next generation of connectivity to consumers and businesses and to support Canada’s future. Our founder, Ted Rogers, purchased his first radio station, CHFI, in 1960. Today, we provide the very best in wireless, residential, sports, and media to Canadians and Canadian businesses. Our shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI).

For more information

media@rci.rogers.com

1-844-226-1338

*1Rogers was ranked first in the umlaut Mobile Data Performance audit in major Canadian cities in Q4, 2020. Visit www.umlaut.com/en/benchmarking/canada. Largest based on total square kilometers of Rogers 5G coverage compared to published coverage of other national networks.

2Opensignal Awards –Canada: 5G Experience Report August 2021, based on independent analysis of mobile measurements recorded during the period [April 1, 2021 – June 29, 2021] © 2021 Opensignal Limited.

3Rogers continues Canada’s 5G network leadership with leading investment in 3500 MHz 5G spectrum, reaching 99.4% of Canadians.



