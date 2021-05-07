Romet Named One of Canada’s Best Managed Companies for a Fifth Consecutive Year

TORONTO, May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — For the fifth straight year, Romet Limited has been honoured as one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies. This prestigious recognition is given to Canadian businesses that demonstrated remarkable leadership during a time when many companies across the country and around the world struggled to balance business needs and those of their employees.

“We are thrilled to be recognized as one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies for the fifth year in a row,” said Brent Collver, Romet’s Chief Executive Officer. “Our continued success can be credited to the incredible team we have here at Romet, constantly looking for new and innovative ways to support our customers and their needs, no matter their complexity.”

To qualify for Canada’s Best Managed Companies awards, companies must demonstrate leadership in four areas – purpose and strategy, culture and commitment, capabilities and innovation, and governance and financials. This year, companies had the added challenge of meeting the qualification goals, while at the same time keeping their businesses and customers insulated from the challenges posed by the global pandemic.

Romet invested in new product/service technologies to position the company to accelerate through the global pandemic and support its utility customers in achieving aggressive goals to build resilient, safe, and connected grids. Through innovative use of technology and a strong supportive workforce, Romet has been able to keep its customers supported without impact, all the wile ensuring its teams remain safe and healthy.

About Romet

Romet provides end-to-end measurement solutions to natural gas utilities across the globe by providing best-in-class technologies to meet our customers’ needs now and 20 years from now. Our technological platforms are designed to seamlessly provide customer-centric measurement solutions at any level of your business.

Our mission is centered on customer satisfaction through responsive deliveries, technical support, and customer service that is matched with rugged and reliable products, manufactured with uncompromising quality, accuracy, and safety requirements. We will continue developing innovative technologies within the natural gas industry, promoting efficient, sustainable, and cost-effective energy solutions.

