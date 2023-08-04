Rose Paul receives 2023 Indigenous Women in Leadership Award

Toronto, ON, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business (CCAB) is pleased to honour Rose Paul as the recipient of the 2023 Indigenous Women in Leadership (IWIL) award.

CCAB’s IWIL award, sponsored by LNG Canada, is presented each year to a strong leader, mentor, and businesswoman who has been instrumental in making a difference that impacts her community and/or country.

This year, Rose Paul is CEO of Bayside Development Corporation, the business arm of Pagtnkek Mi’kmaw Nation, is the recipient of this award.

Paul is committed to the growth of Pagntkek community members, and under her leadership, Bayside Development Corporation prioritized working alongside other parties to complete the first phase of a highway interchange that has significantly benefited the economy of Pagtnkek Mi’kmaw Nation. Her persistent efforts were also instrumental in the development of Bayside Travel Centre and the construction of a new business centre.

“We are immensely proud to present Rose Paul with the Indigenous Women in Leadership Award,” said CCAB president and CEO, Tabatha Bull. “Her tenacity, vision, and dedication to her community exemplify how to create and be a powerful force for positive change. We wholeheartedly congratulate her and look forward to witnessing the incredible impact she will continue to make as a leader and role model.”

Paul has been a tireless advocate for economic growth and has developed strong relationships within clean energy, mining, and even the sustainable food industry, thanks to partnerships with Everwind Fuels, Signal Gold and Clearwater Seafoods. She has been recognized for her achievements receiving multiple awards for women in community leadership, economic development, community building and tourism.

“I am extremely honored to be receiving the prestigious Indigenous Women in Leadership award. I am earnestly grateful for the recognition I have received for my work, because I am very sure that every other nominee for this award was as capable, if not more, of winning this award,” said Paul “I have faced several challenges on my way here, but each one of them has only strengthened me to make me the person I am today. Winning this award would not have been possible without the inspiration I have received from my community, leadership, my beautiful family and my colleagues, for whom I have the deepest respect, and from whom I have derived the strength to challenge myself and perform better at each stage.”

Paul will be honoured at CCAB’s Indigenous Women in Leadership Forum in Vancouver, British Columbia on October 18, 2023.

“On behalf of LNG Canada, congratulations to Rose Paul on receiving this year’s Indigenous Women in Leadership Award,” said Teresa Waddington, Vice President Corporate Relations at LNG Canada. “Rose is a visionary building business and industry partnerships that create business opportunities benefitting many communities. She is an inspiration and truly deserves this recognition.”

Past recipients of CCAB’s IWIL award are from all across Canada, including the Honourable Jody Wilson-Raybould, Roberta Jamieson, Dr. Deborah Saucier, and Chief Tammy Cook-Searson.

-30-

About Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business:

CCAB is committed to the full participation of Indigenous peoples in Canada’s economy. As a national, non-partisan association, its mission is to promote, strengthen and enhance a prosperous Indigenous economy through the fostering of business relationships, opportunities, and awareness. CCAB offers knowledge, resources, and programs to its members to cultivate economic opportunities for Indigenous peoples and businesses across Canada. For more information, visit www.ccab.com.

Attachment



CBJ Newsmakers