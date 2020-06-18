Routemaster Announces Extension of $600,000 Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATESTORONTO, June 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Routemaster Capital Inc. (TSXV: RM) (“Routemaster” or the “Company”) Routemaster announces that, further to the press release dated May 4, 2020 it has received an extension from the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSX-V“) with respect to the duration of its previously announced private placement (the “Private Placement“). The outside date upon which final acceptance of the Private Placement will be granted by the TSX-V has been extended to July 18, 2020.About Routemaster Capital Inc.:

Routemaster Capital Inc. is a Canadian investment company that carries on business with the objective of enhancing shareholder value. For further information, please contact:

Fred Leigh

President and Chief Executive Officer

