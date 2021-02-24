Routemaster Capital (NEO: DEFI, GR: RMJR) Announces C$10 Million Private Placement Financing

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Routemaster Capital Inc. (the “Company” or “Routemaster”) (NEO: DEFI, GR: RMJR) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement financing of up to 5,000,000 common shares of the Company (each a “Common Share”) at a price of C$2.00 per Common Share for gross proceeds of up to C$10,000,000 (the “Offering”).Closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or about March 3, 2021. All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four-months and one day. Completion of the Offering is subject to a number of conditions, including without limitation, receipt of NEO Stock Exchange approval.In connection with the Offering, a finder’s fee may be payable in accordance with the policies of the NEO Stock Exchange. Routemaster intends to use the proceeds of the Offering to expand the Company’s business, for potential investment opportunities and general corporate purposes.The securities to be offered pursuant to the Offering have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, United States persons absent registration or any applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.About Routemaster Capital Inc.:Routemaster Capital Inc. is a Canadian company that carries on business with the objective of enhancing shareholder value through building and managing assets in the decentralized finance sector.For further information, please contact:Wouter Witvoet

Chief Executive Officer

wouter@defiholdings.ca

+41 76 548 54 65Cautionary note regarding forward-looking information:This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the Offering; the Defi Holdings business; the pursuit by Routemaster of investment opportunities; and the merits or potential returns of any such investments. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER HAS REVIEWED OR ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.



