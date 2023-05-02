Rover Metals’ CEO Discusses Global Lithium Geopolitical News and the Appointment of New Consultants

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rover Metals Corp. (TSXV: ROVR) (OTCQB: ROVMF) (FSE:4XO) (“Rover” or the “Company”) provides global geopolitical news on the lithium mining industry and announces the appointment of new consultants.

Geopolitical News

On April 21, 2023, Chile’s President, Gabriel Boric, announced plans to nationalize Chile’s lithium mining industry. Chile is the world’s second largest producer of lithium, and the country with the largest lithium reserves. Albemarle, a lithium miner, is one of the largest stakeholders in Chilean lithium production. Albemarle is also the owner of the Silver Peak lithium brine mine in southwest Nevada. Rover’s Let’s Go Lithium project is also located in the prolific southwest Nevada lithium jurisdiction, approximately 240 km (150 miles) from the Silver Peak lithium mine.

LGL Property Location Map

Judson Culter, CEO at Rover Metals, states, “Albemarle may start looking in their backyard in Nevada for future expansion opportunities. We certainly hope that they do. The news out of Chile in late April re-emphasizes the importance of developing lithium projects closer to EV manufacturing centres, in jurisdictions like Nevada. The ultimate goal here is to support the EV industry by bringing consistent raw material lithium supply to market. Lithium demand is forecasted to continually grow through to 2040.”

Appointment of Hybrid Financial

Hybrid Financial (“Hybrid”) has been engaged by the Company for a twelve-month period, commencing on May 1, 2023. Hybrid has been engaged to heighten market and brand awareness for Rover and to broaden the Company’s reach within the investment community. Hybrid is a sales and distribution company that actively connects issuers to the investment community across North America. Using a data driven approach, Hybrid provides its clients with comprehensive coverage of both American and Canadian markets. Hybrid Financial has offices in Toronto and Montreal.

Consultant Appointment and Stock Option Grant

The Company has hired a Zurich, Switzerland, based consultant to provide business development consulting services in the key markets of London, England, Paris, France, and Zurich, Switzerland. Pursuant to the consulting agreement, a stock option grant of 250,000 stock options with an exercise price of $0.12 under the standard terms of the Company’s stock option plan (4-year life), has been awarded.

About Rover Metals

Rover is a publicly traded junior mining company that trades on the TSXV under symbol ROVR, on the OTCQB under symbol ROVMF, and on the FSE under symbol 4XO. Rover is currently focussed on the development of a claystone lithium project in southwest Nevada, USA. Plans for 2023 include a reverse circulation drill program at the Let’s Go Lithium project.

The Company has a diverse portfolio of mining resource development projects with varying exploration timelines. Its critical mineral projects include lithium, zinc, and copper. Its precious metals projects include gold and silver. The Company is exclusive to the mining jurisdictions of Canada and the U.S.

