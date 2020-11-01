Rovinescu Joins Scotiabank Board

CBJ — Scotiabank has announced that outgoing Air Canada President and CEO Calin Calin Rovinescu has been appointed to its Board of Directors.

The 65-year-old Rovinescu has led Canada’s largest passenger airline since April 1, 2009 and will retire on February 15, 2021 following completion of the company’s current fiscal year.

“Calin Rovinescu is one Canada’s most accomplished CEOs, and we are delighted to welcome him to our Board,” said Aaron Regent, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Scotiabank. “Scotiabank will benefit from his broad global experience and expertise, as well as his proven track record in corporate strategy, growth and shareholder value creation.”

With a team of over 90,000 employees and assets of approximately $1.2 trillion, Scotiabank is one of Canada’s largest banking institutions.

