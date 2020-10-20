Roxio Creator NXT 8: Powerful Disc Burning & Multimedia Suite

OTTAWA, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Roxio today introduces Roxio Creator NXT 8 and Roxio Creator NXT Pro 8 giving users more creative control over their digital media projects. Now with the Highlight Reel smart movie creator and new audio editing tools, Roxio Creator’s latest CD and DVD burning suites give users the power to produce professional-looking, dynamic, and engaging content, all within a redesigned and more intuitive interface.

Roxio Creator™ NXT 8 introduces new video editing possibilities with the Highlight Reel tool that automatically and intelligently selects users’ best shots and clips to create stunning slideshows and movies. New audio editing tools, including noise reduction, time stretching, pitch scaling, and multi-channel mixing, enable users to enjoy cleaner, crisper sound.“Building on Roxio Creator’s longstanding reputation as a leading multimedia suite, our newest updates put all the tools you need in one place, empowering anyone to effortlessly dive in and create amazing projects,” said Prakash Channagiri, Director of Product Management for Video at Corel. “With the smart video creator and big enhancements to audio editing, the Roxio Creator NXT 8 lineup gives you exciting new ways to express your unique vision. Plus, with the power of the suites’ built-in photo editing and slideshow capabilities, you can transform your ideas and digital memories into polished creations without ever having to open another program.”Roxio Creator NXT 8 is a complete digital media suite delivering an industry-leading CD and DVD burning experience.NEW! Highlight Reel: New AI and built-in facial recognition automatically and intelligently detect the best shots and clips to accelerate project creation. Highlight Reel makes it quick and effortless to create movies and slideshows with users’ most stunning and share-worthy moments.NEW! Audio Editing Tools: Reduce distracting background noise, adjust the length of audio clips while preserving the original pitch and natural sound, and change audio pitch/frequency. For a more immersive listening experience, Roxio Creator now lets users encode audio in 2.1 Stereo or 5.1 Surround Sound.NEW! Redesigned Intuitive Interface: Work more efficiently with the newly redesigned UI, featuring updated icons and other visual elements to make it easier than ever to take on any digital media project.

Roxio Creator NXT 8 also powers disc creation with Roxio® MyDVD™; lets users make the most of videos photos with apps including MultiCam Capture™ and AfterShot™ Pro 3; and helps users keep their computer running its best by maintaining, organizing, and reclaiming hard drive space with the built-in utility, Roxio® Genie Disc Cleaner.Choose Roxio Creator NXT Pro 8 and get all the creativity and versatility of Roxio Creator NXT 8, along with valuable extras worth more than $200.NEW! PaintShop® Pro 2020: Take your digital media creativity further with powerful photo editing tools to instantly correct imperfections, enhance photos, and produce impressive graphic designs.PhotoMirage™ Express: Create mesmerizing photo animations in minutes and transform any image into a captivating animation to engage, inspire, and bring your photos to life.Powerful Security and Encryption Tools: Leverage powerful file security tools to protect important information, secure data on disc or USB drive with powerful encryption, set passwords with customizable password protocols, and add or remove encrypted data to removable media.

AvailabilityRoxio Creator NXT 8 and Roxio Creator NXT Pro 8 are available now in English, French, German, Italian, Spanish, Dutch and Japanese as electronic downloads directly from www.roxio.com. Suggested retail pricing for Roxio Creator NXT 8 is $99.99 (USD & CAD)/ £79.99/ EUR 69.99. Suggested retail pricing for Roxio Creator NXT Pro 8 is $129.99 (USD & CAD)/ £89.99/ EUR 99.99. Registered owners of previous versions are eligible for upgrade discounts. All UK and European prices are inclusive of VAT.For more information about Roxio Creator NXT 8 and Roxio Creator NXT Pro 8, please visit www.roxio.com.About Roxio

Brought to you by Corel, Roxio products enable consumers and businesses to make the most of their digital media and disc burning projects. Whether you’re working with audio, photo, or video, Roxio gives you the power to create, enhance, preserve, and share your digital creations. For more information, visit www.roxio.com.About Corel

Corel products enable millions of connected knowledge workers around the world to do great work faster. Offering some of the industry’s best-known software brands, we give individuals and teams the power to create, collaborate, and deliver impressive results. Our success is driven by an unwavering commitment to deliver a broad portfolio of innovative applications – including CorelDRAW®, ClearSlide®, MindManager®, Parallels®, and WinZip® – to inspire users and help them achieve their goals. To learn more about Corel, please visit www.corel.com.©2020 Corel Corporation. Corel, Roxio, Roxio Creator, the Roxio logo, AfterShot, CorelDRAW, MindManager, MultiCam Capture, MyDVD, PaintShop, PhotoMirage, and WinZip are trademarks or registered trademarks of Corel Corporation in Canada, the U.S. and elsewhere. ClearSlide is a trademark or registered trademark of ClearSlide Inc. in Canada, the U.S. and elsewhere. Parallels is a trademark or registered trademark of Parallels International GmbH in Canada, the U.S. and elsewhere. All other company, product and service names, logos, brands and any registered or unregistered trademarks mentioned are used for identification purposes only and remain the exclusive property of their respective owners. Use of any brands, names, logos or any other information, imagery or materials pertaining to a third party does not imply endorsement. We disclaim any proprietary interest in such third-party information, imagery, materials, marks and names of others. For all notices and information about patents, please visit www.corel.com/patent.Media Contact

Ashley Ruess

Ashley.ruess@corel.com

www.roxio.com



