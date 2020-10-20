RTOERO calls for election of age-friendly candidates in B.C.

British Columbia, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — When British Columbians go to the polls on Oct. 24, RTOERO is urging them to elect age-friendly candidates. Through a digital campaign, RTOERO is inviting voters to send an email to candidates in their riding to ask for their responses to the following key policy issues affecting seniors and Canadians at any age: A coordinated seniors strategy, including income security, addressing social isolation, support for friend and family caregivers, options for aging at home and rights for seniorsAvailability of geriatric health care, including geriatric training for medical students, coordinated strategies to address the complex health needs of older adults, and acting to prevent and address elder abuseOngoing environmental stewardship for the survival of current and future generations, including the responsible use of resources, conservation and protection of air, land and water“Our organization has been advocating on these or related issues for several years. This year, COVID-19 has put some key opportunities in the spotlight and, in some jurisdictions, has shown us what happens when we don’t act,” says Martha Foster, RTOERO’s chair of the board. “Through this campaign, we’re asking voters to help us. Together, we can push for critical policy improvements to address urgent needs now and create a more secure and compassionate future for everyone. Following the election, RTOERO will invite newly-elected MLAs and government officials to meet with representatives from RTOERO’s Board of Directors, Political Advocacy Committee and senior staff to discuss the issues.Notes Foster, “COVID-19 has presented an opportunity for reflection and conversation about what kind of future we all want. We’re eager to work with our partners, government staff and elected officials to make sure 2020 is a turning point in British Columbia and beyond.”More information about the advocacy issues and opportunities is available on RTOERO’s website – vibrantvoices.ca/provincial. The B.C. campaign is part of Vibrant Voices, RTOERO’s national advocacy effort. RTOERO runs regular advocacy days at Parliament Hill in Ottawa and Queen’s Park in Ontario and has a similar campaign for the Saskatchewan election. About RTOERORTOERO is a bilingual trusted voice on healthy, active living in the retirement journey for the broader education community. With 81,000+ members in 51 districts across Canada, the organization is the largest national provider of non-profit group health benefits for education retirees. Members work in or are retired from the early years, schools and school boards, post-secondary and any other capacity in education. They believe in a better future, together. -30- AttachmentsNews release_RTOERO calls for election of age-friendly candidates in BCImage1_RTOERO digital campaigns – provincialSylvia Link

The Retired Teachers of Ontario

416-962-9488

slink@rto-ero.org





CBJ Newsmakers