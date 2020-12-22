RTOERO provides tips for planning to retire during the pandemic

Toronto, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Education staff across Canada who are eligible for retirement may be considering whether 2021 is the year they will retire. There are more variables than ever before impacting their decision because of the COVID-19 pandemic.“We anticipate that many teachers and others working in the education sector are feeling pulled to keep working because of their sense of responsibility during this challenging time,” says Rich Prophet, chair of the RTOERO board of directors. “Plus, they may be thinking they won’t be able to do the same activities they had planned to do upon retirement. Our focus has been to help them feel prepared, whenever they’re ready for retirement. And there are lots of ways to adapt your retirement plans.”RTOERO recently asked its members to share their thoughts on retiring during a pandemic. Their responses were rounded up into a a blog post with tips and ideas to help education staff think differently about retirement activities during this time.“Teachers and other staff working in the education community are experiencing an incredible amount of pressure right now, like workers in many other sectors. And so, if you’re someone who is eligible to retire and is deciding, you might feel guilt for wanting to go through with it. Our hope is everyone in education and beyond will recognize there should be no judgement. We’re all affected by this pandemic, and it’s critical we maintain compassion for ourselves and each other.” Education sector workers who are still actively employed can sign up for their RTOERO membership now. The membership is free until they retire.Notes Prophet, “We’re here to support education workers, whether they’re ready to retire or not. Regardless of age, education workers in all roles across the country deserve our gratitude for their contributions.” About RTOERORTOERO is a bilingual trusted voice on healthy, active living in the retirement journey for the broader education community. With 81,000+ members in 51 districts across Canada, the organization is the largest national provider of non-profit group health benefits for education retirees. Members work in or are retired from the early years, schools and school boards, post-secondary and any other capacity in education. RTOERO believes in a better future, together. -30-AttachmentsHow to create a pandemic retirement plan – ENHow to create a pandemic retirement planSylvia Link

