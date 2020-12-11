Rubicon Organics Launches LAB THEORY™ Concentrate Brand

• Cannabis 2.0 product line will now include THCA diamonds, caviar and live resin products

• Available in British Columbia in the coming weeksVANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rubicon Organics Inc. (TSXV: ROMJ) (OTCQX: ROMJF) (“Rubicon Organics” or the “Company”), a licensed producer focused on developing organic certified and premium cannabis products, is pleased to announce the launch of its LAB THEORY™ concentrate brand and five new products that will be available in THCA diamonds, caviar and live resin formats.“LAB THEORY™ is Rubicon Organics’ first premium concentrate brand and is demonstrative of our unrelenting obsession with quality. I am confident that discerning cannabis consumers who value a premium experience will be impressed with LAB THEORY’s™ flavorful and terpene-rich suite of products. This exciting new brand is just the beginning of our deep product innovation pipeline that we will be launching throughout 2021,” said Jesse McConnell, Chief Executive Officer.LAB THEORY™ products will be available in the coming weeks, first launching in British Columbia, with the first purchase order received and shipment expected prior to the end of 2020. Five new products will be available as part of this brand launch: Diamonds – PJP #8, Diamonds – Banana OG, Caviar – Sour Cks, Caviar – Sour Secret Strawberry and Live Resin – Tangie Cks.For detailed product descriptions, please visit: www.labtheory.com.ABOUT RUBICON ORGANICS INC.Rubicon Organics Inc. is becoming the global brand leader in organic cannabis products. Through its wholly owned subsidiary Rubicon Holdings Corp, a licensed producer, the Company cultivates, processes and sells organic certified, sustainably produced, super-premium cannabis products from its state-of-the-art hybrid greenhouse located in Delta, BC, Canada. Rubicon Organics is focused on achieving industry leading profitability through a focus on innovation and the development of brands and cannabis 2.0 products, including its flagship super-premium brand Simply Bare™ Organic and its super-premium concentrate brand LAB THEORY™.CONTACT INFORMATIONMargaret Brodie

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: +1 (437) 929-1964

Email: ir@rubiconorganics.comThe TSX Venture Exchange, its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking InformationThis press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, and statements regarding the expected timing of the LAB THEORY™ shipment, and the Company’s intention of achieving industry leading profitability are “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as “will” or variations of such words or statements that certain actions, events or results “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, events or developments to be materially different from any future results, events or developments expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. The forward-looking information in this press release is based upon certain assumptions that management considers reasonable in the circumstances, including that its capital needs will be as currently projected. Risks and uncertainties associated with forward looking information in this press release include, among others, information or statements concerning the Company’s expectations of financial resources available to fund operations; Rubicon Organics’ limited operating history and lack of historical profits; obtaining the necessary regulatory approvals; that regulatory requirements will be maintained; general business and economic conditions; the Company’s ability to successfully execute its plans and intentions; the Company’s ability to obtain financing at reasonable terms though the sale of equity and/or debt commitments; the Company’s ability to attract and retain skilled staff; market competition; the products and technology offered by the Company’s competitors; that our current relationships with our suppliers, service providers and other third parties will be maintained; and the impact of the current global health crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. These factors should be considered carefully and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Although Rubicon Organics has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other risk factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements. Rubicon Organics assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, even if new information becomes available as a result of future events, new information or for any other reason except as required by law. A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d09f9224-e15c-4eb7-80f5-2b812dde15ec



