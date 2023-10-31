Ruffles® and the Toronto Raptors drop epic capsule collection with Canadian streetwear designer, celebrating what it means to be “Cut Different”

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As the OG chip with ridges, the Ruffles brand is all for celebrating what makes us unique or “Cut Different.” Now, as a new NBA season tips off, Ruffles is teaming up with the Toronto Raptors and star player, Pascal Siakam, to pay tribute to all the things that make Canadian basketball fans stand apart from the crowd. Together, the brands are proud to introduce the Cut Different™ collection, designed by Spencer Badu , an MVP of the Canadian streetwear scene. This limited-edition line of premium Ruffles X Toronto Raptors gear draws inspiration from what it means to be “Cut Different” – a tribute to the common traits that both the Ruffles and Toronto Raptors brands embody being bold, expressive, and of course, iconic.

A Ghanaian-Canadian designer with unparalleled style, Spencer Badu’s ability to stay on trend while standing out in the streetwear space made him the ultimate partner to bring this collaboration to life. Each piece of the collection demonstrates his unique flair for modernizing historical uniforms, showcasing the big wins you can accomplish when you proudly own what makes you you.

Similarly, Toronto Raptor Pascal Siakam, is always one to watch as a beloved player, an NBA Champion and two time All-Star. Not only does he stand out with his untouchable spin move, but also with his unique style that effortlessly embodies his original persona. Keep an eye on Pascal this season and you may just spot him sporting a piece from the exclusive Cut Different collection.

“The Ruffles brand is all about proudly embracing the ‘ridges’ that make you who you are,” said Jess Spaulding, Chief Marketing Officer, PepsiCo Foods Canada. “Fashion is the perfect expression of this and we’re thrilled to partner with such a talented Canadian designer, Spencer Badu, to bring this collection to life.”

The collection features three original pieces, each taking inspiration from the Ruffles brand’s unique qualities and Spencer’s traditional workwear style:

Jacket: a modern look that merges an old school windbreaker with a workwear jacket, representing the shared work hard, play hard mentality of both Ruffles and Toronto Raptors fans. It’s complete with workwear-style pockets, zig-zag stitching and custom Ruffles ridge buttons that bring an elevated edge to traditional fan gear.

a modern look that merges an old school windbreaker with a workwear jacket, representing the shared work hard, play hard mentality of both Ruffles and Toronto Raptors fans. It’s complete with workwear-style pockets, zig-zag stitching and custom Ruffles ridge buttons that bring an elevated edge to traditional fan gear. T-shirt: a premium-quality t-shirt featuring a deconstructed front and back and Spencer’s signature notched detailing at the neckline, this piece is a nod to the unmistakable style that has made him stand out in the streetwear scene.

a premium-quality t-shirt featuring a deconstructed front and back and Spencer’s signature notched detailing at the neckline, this piece is a nod to the unmistakable style that has made him stand out in the streetwear scene. Toque: a Canadian-style wool toque featuring unique triangle stitching for a cold weather look that’s effortlessly Cut Different.

Fans can visit cutdifferent.ca until 12.01.23. to enter for a chance to cop the drop. Proudly show off what makes you one-of-a-kind and share your fit check on social with hashtag #RufflesCutDifferent.

