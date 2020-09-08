Ruffolo Paralyzed in Biking Accident

CBJ — Well-known Canadian technology investment executive John Ruffolo has been paralyzed below the waist after being hit by a transport truck. The accident occurred while he was on his bicycle last week in Markham, Ontario, north of Toronto.

The Toronto businessman said he was hit by a “jackknifing” truck last Wednesday. Ruffolo informed the public about the tragic event on his LinkedIn account.

Ruffolo, 54, has undergone surgery but it appears doubtful he’ll regain the use of his legs. He said that his “head was unaffected.”

Ruffolo came to national prominence as the former CEO of OMERS Ventures, the venture capital arm of the Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System fund. He was also instrumental in helping to launch such companies as Hootsuite Media, D2L and Shopify.

York Regional Police are seeking witnesses to the collision. The driver of the transport truck remained at the scene. It is not yet known if any charges will be laid.

@CanBizJournal