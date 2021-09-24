Rugby Mining Provides Update on Proximo Acquisition

This news release is not for distribution to United States newswire service

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rugby Mining Limited (“Rugby” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: RUG) announces that further to its news releases of July 26, August 24, 2021 and September 3, 2021 the Company wishes to provide an update on its proposed acquisition (the “Transaction”) of 100% of private Australian company Proximo Resources Pty Ltd (“Proximo”).

As a condition to the Transaction and the final acceptance by TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) of the Transaction, the Company must, among other things, complete a concurrent private placement to raise a minimum of $2,500,000 (the “Offering”). The Company is pleased to report that it has received applications for subscription under the Offering in excess of the required minimum and expects the Offering, including the increase announced in the Company’s news release of September 3, 2021, to be fully subscribed. Further details about the Offering were disclosed in the Company’s news release of August 24, 2021.

Upon completion of the Offering and fulfilment of the other conditions listed in the conditional acceptance by the TSXV of the Transaction, which are anticipated to occur within the first two weeks of October 2021, and subject to final TSXV acceptance, the Company expects to be in a position to close the acquisition of Proximo.

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. This includes statements concerning the Company's proposed acquisition of Proximo, plans at its projects including exploration plans for the Salvadora project in Chile, progress on obtaining approval for its exploration concession applications in Colombia, the expected timing of drilling and/or geophysics programs, budgeted costs to conduct exploration programs including drilling, high grade potential and potential for mineral discoveries at its projects and the style or occurrence of the mineralization which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. In addition, the proposed acquisition of Proximo is subject to regulatory approval and certain conditions precedent including completion of a capital raise of a minimum of $2,500,000. There can be no certainty that the proposed acquisition will proceed as planned or at all.

