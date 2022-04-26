Rupert’s Exceptional Canadian Whisky Wins Double Gold at the 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition

TURNER VALLEY, Alberta, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Alberta’s original craft distillery, Eau Claire Distillery (Eau Claire), is proud to announce three exciting wins from the 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. The distillery has been awarded Double Gold for Rupert’s Exceptional Canadian Whisky, Gold for Batch 005 Single Malt Whisky and Bronze for Cask 47 Single Cask Single Malt Whisky.

Considered to be the most influential spirits competition in the world, the San Francisco World Spirits Competition (SFWSC) received over 4,000 entries in 2022. The competition is the second oldest in the world and products are judge by over 30 established spirits industry experts.

“Any award from the San Francisco World Spirits Competition is a cause for celebration,” says David Farran, Founder, Eau Claire Distillery. “But to receive such an esteemed award as Double Gold for our Rupert’s Exceptional Canadian Whisky is a testament to our dedicated to quality, and producing exceptional whiskies here in Alberta.”

Eau Claire Distillery’s Whisky program has also won Category Winner at the 2022 World Whiskies Awards, Double Gold at the 2021 SIP Awards, Gold – Excellence in Terroir at the 2021 Canadian Artisan Spirit Competition, Gold at the Alberta Craft Distillers Awards and Silver at the Canadian Whisky Awards.

“Making great whisky is a labour of love,” says Eau Claire Distillery’s Master Distiller, Caitlin Quinn. “It’s incredible to see our whiskies recognized on the world stage, from one of the most renowned spirits competitions in the world.”

Rupert’s Whisky is non-chill filtered, has no artificial caramel colouring and uses some of Eau Claire’s best whisky barrels. The resulting flavour, colour and taste is a rich balance of flavours that form an approachable yet distinctive choice that is perfect for mixing or enjoying on its own. Rupert’s Whisky has the same flavour and style that you will find in every bottle of Eau Claire Distillery’s award-winning Single Malt Whisky batches.

At 40% alc./vol., Rupert’s Whisky is sold in 750ml glass bottles. Find it at the Eau Claire Distillery online store, Calgary Farmers’ Market and Turner Valley locations. It can also be found across Alberta at select fine liquor retailers. For more information, please visit eauclairedistillery.ca.

About Eau Claire Distillery

Devoted to handcrafting fine spirits, Eau Claire Distillery is Alberta’s original craft distillery located in Turner Valley, 30 minutes from Calgary. Born out of the founder’s quest to honour Alberta’s riches of the land and set the bar for Canada’s most premium spirits, every small batch from Eau Claire Distillery is personally tended for perfection, from farm to glass. Eau Claire Distillery offers a range of premium spirits and whisky, all of which play a part in the craft distillery’s philosophy of innovation and quality.

About San Francisco World Spirits Competition

Since its introduction in 2000, the San Francisco World Spirits Competition (SFWSC) has become the most respected and influential spirits competition in the world. Emphasizing integrity and impartiality, the SFWSC takes great pride in ensuring that all entries are treated with equal care and consideration by panels of carefully selected spirits-industry experts. A SFWSC medal has come to be the most reliable indication of spirits excellence, and spirits recognized as medal-worthy by our judges are understood around the world by both the trade and consumers to be the best the industry has to offer.

