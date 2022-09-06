Rural Communities Receive Funding Support As Lallemand “Hometown Roots” Contest Winners Announced

Montreal, Quebec, Canada, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Three rural community groups are set to receive $5,000 in financial support, as Lallemand Plant Care today announced the winners of the Hometown Roots Family Contest in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba.

One grower in each province won the opportunity to support their community by selecting a hometown organization to receive a $5,000 contribution from Lallemand Plant Care. Alberta winner Kevin Slemko selected the Hussar Community Hall, Saskatchewan winner Mike Fittkau selected the Cando Cemetery Fund, and Darren Rozdeba, winner in Manitoba, chose the Strathclair Ag Society.

“At Lallemand, we recognize the importance of communities – big or small, they can provide countless opportunities for growth and experience. The Lallemand Hometown Roots Family Contest is a way for us to give back to growers and their communities,” says Colin Sebulsky, Marketing Manager, Lallemand Plant Care.

During the contest, from November 2021 through May 2022, growers in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba had the opportunity to enter by either purchasing Lallemand Plant Care inoculants, including LALFIX® SPHERICAL Granule for pulses and soybeans or LALFIX® PROYIELD LIQUID Soybean, or writing an essay explaining what farming means to them and how they would leverage the funds to support their community.

“As a family-owned and operated organization with rural roots and rural customers, Lallemand Plant Care is pleased to have had the opportunity to give back to the rural communities of Hussar, Cando, and Strathclair through this contest,” Sebulsky adds.

-30-

About Lallemand and Lallemand Plant Care

Since the beginning of the 20th Century, LALLEMAND has been an expert in yeast and bacteria manufacturing. The family-owned company is now a global leader in the development, production, and marketing of microorganisms for various agri-food industries. Using sound science and know-how, LALLEMAND PLANT CARE (LPC) works closely with clients to deliver the right technology, in the right formulation, for the right application. As one of the worldwide market leaders in biologicals LPC is committed to solving grower challenges, significantly improving yield and crop vitality. To learn more about Lallemand Plant Care visit www.lallemandplantcare.com.



