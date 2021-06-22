SafeBezos will be heavily reducing large price drops by using its new buy-back smart contract with added safemoon features.

Torrance, Canada, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Defi sector has been exploding recently, SafeBezoz brings added security verses other’s in its category by correctly implementing buy-back tokenomics.

SafeBezos’s team and its community will closely follow Jeff Bezos to space!

Buy-Back FUNCTION

SafeBezos has correctly implemented the buy-back feature to its safemoon forked contract, therefore being the first solid meme coin with

a functional buy-back feature. The buy-back feature is a fairly new function in smart contracts, essentially the buy-back feature is a wallet attached to the contract that

will purchase back coins automatically and burn them after a holder sells. The buy-back wallet gains capitol via the smart contract tokenomics, implementing a six percent

transaction tax on all transaction that will go towards this wallet. After the buy-back wallet purchases back SafeBezos it burns the tokens therefore reducing circulating supply

and help increase the price. unlike other coins SafeBezos will not experience such volatile and large dips due to its carefully crafted buy back wallet, strong enough to support us to the moon.

SafeBezos TOKEN INFORMATION

SafeBezos token is a deflationary asset that uses autonomous yield and liquidity generation protocol with added buy-back features.

Each transaction charges a total tax of 10% in fees. With 2% being distributed back to holders, allowing holders to earn just for holding SafeBezos.

Then 2% is redistributed to the locked liquidity pool, safe levels of liquidity will heavily reduce price volatility this further helping push the price upwards.

Finally 6% of each transaction is added to the buy-back wallet, the buy-back wallet will automatically buy back after market sells.

SafeBezos Tokenomics represent a new and strong smart contract, clearly providing a more long term and reliable project for investors to trust.

SAFETY & TRUST

SafeBezos understands the low level of trust in the DeFi space currently and are taking all measures to reduce this distrust as much as possible.

The team will be renouncing ownership of the contract plus its buy-back wallet, this will take all powers away from the developer to interact with the

contract and rug-pull or cause malicious intent. As well as renunciation the liquidity will be locked through dxsale for 5 years, this showing investors the team and token dynamic is here for the long term.

COMMUNITY & GOALS

SafeBezos strives to include its community in any aspect possible including, giveaways, livestreams, stream take overs, gaming events, decision making and large community timed shilling. the team will be further developing its social media platforms as it increases its marketing. SafeBezos is a meme token with strong backings, the team aims to follow Jeff Bezos’s journey to space. Taking advantage of marketing and community involvements side by side with Jeff Bezos daily achievement’s and announcements leading up to his launch!

SafeBezos will be starting its pre-sale on June the 26th at 9:30AM EST, don’t miss your chance to be a early supporter and get on board the space ship.

Website: https://safebezos.co

Telegram: https://t.me/safebezos

Twitter: https://twitter.com/SafeBezos

For the original news story, please visit https://prdistribution.com/news/safebezos-will-be-heavily-reducing-large-price-drops-by-using-its-new-buy-back-smart-contract-with-added-safemoon-features.html

