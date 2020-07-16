Safety tips for an enjoyable and fun camping season

OTTAWA, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — It’s summer and camping season is in full swing. With travel restrictions in place around the world due to COVID-19, many Canadians are opting to take a road trip close to home and go camping as a way to get out of the house and enjoy the summer weather.

Whether you’re in a luxury RV or a rugged tent, because of its portability, safety and long shelf life, propane is an ideal energy source for camping trips. It’s also incredibly versatile. The Canadian Propane Association and its members would like to remind Canadians that as with any fuel source, safety protocols must be followed for an incident-free camping season.“Whether it’s using propane to cook your meals or to stay warm, it is an ideal fuel source for campsite activities and equipment,” says Nathalie St-Pierre, CPA’s President and CEO. “Propane is a low-emission, efficient fuel that is easily transported and safe when used correctly. The key to safety for all fuels is proper use and handling.”The CPA encourages Canadians to follow these safety tips when using propane cylinders in any activity:Make sure you are familiar with the manufacturers’ written operating and maintenance instructions for any equipment that you are using.Inspect your propane camping equipment carefully before you leave home. Check for leaks by soaking each fuel cylinder connection with soapy water or leak solution and look for telltale bubbles. If you detect a leak, call your propane supplier.Use propane equipment on a level surface in an open, well-ventilated area away from shrubs or dry wood. Never turn in at night with a stove, cooker or lantern still burning.While travelling, placing your propane cylinder on the floor of the passenger compartment is ideal with a window open. When in the trunk, block the trunk lid open.Support local and save the environment!While the one-pound, single-use cylinders are handy, the CPA encourages you to switch to refillable five-pound cylinders, which are an eco-friendly alternative and supports your local propane provider. And while some manufacturers are selling refillable one-pound cylinder kits, the CPA reminds Canadians that it is illegal by Canadian law to refill cylinders without proper training. The Propane Fuelling Station Locator on the CPA website makes it is easy to refill or exchange a propane cylinder.For more important safety tips, view CPA’s SAFETY TIPS: Handling and Transporting Propane Cylinders.About the Canadian Propane Association

With over 400 members, the Canadian Propane Association (CPA) is the national association for a growing, multi-billion-dollar industry that impacts the livelihood of tens of thousands of Canadians. Our mission is to promote a safe and thriving propane industry that plays a vital role in Canada’s energy sector. To achieve this, we champion propane and the propane industry in Canada and facilitate best practices, safety and a favourable business environment through advocacy, training and emergency response.For further information, contact: Tammy Hirsch, Sr. Director, Communications & Marketing via email at: info@propane.ca or phone: 587-349-5876.



