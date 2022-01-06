SAINT JEAN CARBON INC. AMENDS ITS JULY 31, 2021 MD&A

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Calgary, Alberta, Canada, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Saint Jean Carbon Inc. (“Saint Jean” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: SJL) a Canadian based company announces that it has filed on SEDAR its amended and restated interim Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”) for the period ended July 31, 2021 along with accompanying certifications.

The refiling has occurred following a review conducted by the Alberta Securities Commission (the “ASC”) and the MD&A has been refiled to address comments received from the ASC and in order to improve the Company’s disclosure.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Saint Jean Carbon Inc.

Dr. William Pfaffenberger, Chairman of the Board, CEO and President

