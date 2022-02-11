SAINT JEAN CARBON INC. ANNOUNCES NAME CHANGE TO VOLT CARBON TECHNOLOGIES INC.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Calgary, Alberta, Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Saint Jean Carbon Inc. (“Saint Jean” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: SJL) a Canadian based company is pleased to announce that, effective Wednesday, February 16, 2022, its name will change to Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. and its stock trading symbol will change to VCT (the “Name Change”). The Company’s new CUSIP is 92873M102 and its new ISIN is CA92873M1023.

The Name Change reflects the continuation of the Company as a mining company and also reflects the importance of the Company’s recently acquired wholly-owned subsidiary, Solid Ultrabattery Inc.

Because the Company did not complete a share split or consolidation in connection with the Name Change, shareholders are not required to exchange existing share certificates for new share certificates bearing the Company’s new name. The Name Change does not affect the rights of the Company’s shareholders and no further action is required by existing shareholders.

