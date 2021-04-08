Saint Jean Carbon Receives Conditional Approval For Acquisition of Solid Ultrabattery

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

CALGARY, Alberta, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — With reference to its prior news release dated February 10, 2021, March 12, 2021 and March 16, 2021, Saint Jean Carbon Inc. (“Saint Jean” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: SJL) is pleased to announce that it has received conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSX-V”) for the purchase from 2 arm’s length vendors of all of the issued and outstanding shares of Solid Ultrabattery Inc. (“SUB”), a private Ontario company involved in the research and development of solid state batteries (the “Acquisition”). Saint Jean intends to fund the purchase of all of the issued and outstanding shares of SUB by issuing 22 million common shares in the capital of the Company (the “Common Shares”) at a price of $0.06 per Common Share for a deemed aggregate purchase price of CAD $1,320,000.

The Company has provided the supporting documentation required by the TSX-V with respect to the Acquisition. Final approval of the Acquisition remains subject to TSX-V’s review of the documentation. The Company will provide a further update on the Acquisition once the TSX-V has completed its review of the documentation.

The trading in the Common Shares of the Company will resume trading on April 9, 2021.

We invite you to visit our website at saintjeancarbon.com. There, you can access the new website of Solid Ultrabattery.

Dr. Zhongwei Chen, Canada Research Chair at the University of Waterloo, has spent the past five years developing a solid state battery which requires no anode. He has made coin-cell batteries and is now producing prototype batteries in preparation to installing a battery line later this year. The goal is to produce a battery which can be sold commercially.

About Saint Jean Carbon

Saint Jean is a publicly traded carbon science company, with specific interests in energy storage and green energy creation and green mining methods, with holdings in mining claims in the province of British Columbia in Canada. For the latest information on Saint Jean’s properties and news please refer to the website: http://www.saintjeancarbon.com/

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Saint Jean Carbon Inc.

William Pfaffenberger, Chairman of the Board and President

Information Contact:

Email: info@saintjeancarbon.com

Tel: (250) 381-6181

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, concerning Saint Jean’s business and affairs. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as ‘‘plans’’, ‘‘expects’’ or ‘‘does not expect’’, “intends” ‘‘budget’’, ‘‘scheduled’’, ‘‘estimates’’, “forecasts’’, ‘‘intends’’, ‘‘anticipates’’ or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results ‘‘may’’, ‘‘could’’, ‘‘would’’, ‘‘might’’ or ‘‘will be taken’’, ‘‘occur’’ or ‘‘be achieved’’.

These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, and are naturally subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances that may cause actual results to differ materially. Although Saint Jean believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that these expectations will prove to be correct. Such statements include statements with respect to: (i) completion of the Acquisition; and (ii) the approval by the TSX-V of the Acquisition. Statements of past performance should not be construed as an indication of future performance. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors, including those discussed above, could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Any such forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information is provided as of the date of this press release, and Saint Jean assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required under applicable securities legislation.

CBJ Newsmakers