Sale of the Blondeau Guillet and Chevrier Projects located in Belleterre, Temiscamingue

VAL-D’OR, Québec, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pershimex Resources Corporation (“Pershimex” or “the Company”) (TSX VENTURE : PRO) announces that it has just proceeded with the sale of its projects located in Belleterre in Temiscamingue to Osisko Mining for a payment of $125,000. Pershimex has sold 50% of its interest in the Blondeau Guillet property consisting of 68 claims as well as 100% of its interest in the Chevrier property which consists of 6 claims. The sale of our properties in Temiscamingue will allow the Company to focus and invest its capital in its ambitious Courville project located in Abitibi.

Robert Gagnon, president and CEO of the Company, comments: “With the sale of our mining assets located in the Belleterre area, the Company confirms its willingness to invest and develop its Courville project located in Abitibi. We are open to option agreements to develop our Forsan and Villebon projects in the Louvicourt area. We want to focus our efforts and capital on Phase 2 of our Courville project, which aims to extract the surface crown pillar of the former Pershing-Manitou gold mine.”This press release was prepared by Robert Gagnon, a professional geologist and president of Pershimex, a qualified person under Regulation 43-101. For more information, please contact: Warning

The TSX Venture Exchange and its regulatory service provider (as expressed in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) assume no responsibility for the relevance or accuracy of the information contained in this press release.The facts in this press release that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” and readers are cautioned that such statements are not a guarantee of success and that future developments and results may differ from those projected in these forward-looking statements.





CBJ Newsmakers