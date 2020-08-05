Sales and new listings reach near record-setting numbers in the Fraser Valley

SURREY, British Columbia, Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Fraser Valley Real Estate Board’s Multiple Listing Service® (MLS®) saw the second-highest number of both property sales and new listings ever recorded in July.

The FVREB processed a total of 2,100 sales in July, an increase of 22.2 per cent compared to sales in June and an increase of 44 per cent compared to the 1,458 sales during July of last year. Last month’s sales were 25.5 per cent above the ten-year average for July and second only to July 2015.Chris Shields, President of the Board, observes, “In the context of the current pandemic environment, our market is significantly ahead of what we anticipated. We’re seeing market conditions representing a seller’s market for townhomes and single-family homes in the Fraser Valley. For example, in North Delta, Cloverdale, Langley, Abbotsford and Mission, for every 100 active detached listings, 40 or more sold in July.” “We attribute it to continued pent-up demand from what would have been a strong spring market for us; and clearly, near record-setting low interest rates. Buyers should take note that in some of our communities, the lack of supply and increase in demand is putting upward pressure on home prices. The average price of a detached home in our region set a record high in July, last set two years ago during the same month.”The Fraser Valley Board received 3,549 new listings in July, a 2.7 per cent increase compared to June’s intake of 3,456 new listings and a 26.9 per cent increase compared to July of last year. July’s new listings were 18.3 per cent above the ten-year average for the month and second only to July 2008. Last month finished with 7,341 active listings, an increase of 3.9 per cent compared to June’s inventory and a decrease of 12 per cent year-over-year.Baldev Gill, Chief Executive Officer of the Board, adds, “The real estate profession has worked hard to make the buying and selling process safe during this pandemic and consumers have responded. Homeownership is a prudent, long-term investment strategy that isn’t as vulnerable to short-term fluctuations, and in this period of economic uncertainty, it’s encouraging to see the strong demand currently for Fraser Valley real estate.”In July, the average number of days to sell an apartment was 34; 28 for townhomes and 34 for single family detached.MLS® HPI Benchmark Price ActivitySingle Family Detached: At $1,008,000, the Benchmark price for a single-family detached home in the Fraser Valley increased 1.4 per cent compared to June and, increased 5.3 per cent compared to July 2019.Townhomes: At $563,200, the Benchmark price for a townhome in the Fraser Valley increased 0.6 per cent compared to June and increased 3.3 per cent compared to July 2019.Apartments: At $437,300, the Benchmark price for apartments/condos in the Fraser Valley increased 0.5 per cent compared to June and increased 3.8 per cent compared to July 2019.The Fraser Valley Real Estate Board is an association of 3,665 real estate professionals who live and work in the BC communities of North Delta, Surrey, White Rock, Langley, Abbotsford, and Mission. The FVREB will mark its 100-year anniversary in 2021.﻿Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/42b34a64-aae3-4fdd-9032-30c27babca31https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1acb44fb-3fbf-4d7e-8ba0-01fabf3a4c4f



