Salesfloor Wins Best Omnichannel Customer Experience Solution at the Vendors in Partnership Gala

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Salesfloor , the award-winning mobile platform designed for store associates, received the award for Best Omnichannel Customer Experience Solution at the Vendors in Partnership (VIP) Gala this past Friday.

The VIP Awards marked the official start of NRF’s Big Show in New York City where retailers from around the world gather to share, learn, and network. The VIP Awards is a way for retailers to celebrate the drivers of the retail ecosystem and formally support, influence and recognize their vendor partners.Salesfloor was nominated for the Best Omnichannel Customer Experience category for its complete clienteling and mobile POS platform which allows store associates to serve customers in a personalized way across all channels.“For retailers looking to connect their brick & mortar stores to the reality of how customers really want to shop (which is at their convenience at any time, from anywhere), this company delivers above and beyond what modern customers want and savvy retailers need,” said Daniel Gutwein, Director, New Experiences & Emerging Technologies at Intel Corporation, who introduced Salesfloor as the winner. “We expect this company is only beginning to make an impact on the shopping experience.”“We are delighted to have been recognized by our clients and the industry for our innovation in retail,” said Ben Rodier, Chief Customer Officer at Salesfloor. “We are passionate about enabling personalized omnichannel experiences and couldn’t be prouder to have received this award.”Retailers looking for more information can visit the Salesfloor booth 1645 at NRF’s Big Show until January 14, 2020 or visit www.salesfloor.net .About Salesfloor

Salesfloor is an award-winning mobile platform designed for store associates to personalize customer experiences. Salesfloor provides clienteling tools to engage customers on any channel, Storefronts for live online shopping with store associates, and mobile checkout for convenient in-store experiences. With over 25,000 associates from leading retailers in apparel, beauty, jewelry, and baby/toys, Salesfloor is modernizing the role of store associates. Retailers such as Saks Fifth Avenue, buybuy Baby, Holt Renfrew, Neiman Marcus, Bloomingdale’s, Chico’s and more choose Salesfloor to drive results such as higher online conversion rates, increased basket sizes and decreased return rates. For more information, visit www.salesfloor.net and follow Salesfloor on LinkedIn and Facebook .Media contact

