Sama Resources Retains BUYINS.NET To Surveil Short Sellers and Market Makers

MONTREAL , Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sama Resources Inc. (“Sama” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: SME | OTC-PK: SAMMF) is pleased to announce, subject to regulatory approval, it has retained the services of BUY-IN NET (“Buy-In”) to monitor trading in SME and SAMMF in real time and maintain databases of short sale and naked short sale time and sales data service.The service will be undertaken by Buy-In in compliance with the applicable policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and other applicable laws. For its services, the Company has agreed to pay BUY-IN US$2,500 per month for a period of 12 months. The agreement may be terminated at any time by the Company or BUY-IN. The Company and BUY-IN act at arm’s length, and BUY-IN has no present interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities. The fee paid by the Company to BUY-IN is for services only.BUY-IN is a specialized consulting firm based in providing a variety of services focused on TSX-V-listed issuers.About Sama ResourcesSama is a Canadian-based mineral exploration and development company with projects in West Africa. On October 23, 2017, Sama announced that it had entered into a binding term sheet in view of forming a strategic partnership with HPX TechCo Inc., a private mineral exploration company in which mining entrepreneur Robert Friedland is a significant stakeholder, in order to develop its Côte d’Ivoire Nickel-Copper and Cobalt project in Côte d’Ivoire, West-Africa. For more information about Sama, please visit Sama’s website at http://www.samaresources.com .About BUYINS.NETBUYINS.NET, http://www.buyins.net, monitors trading in all US stocks in real time and maintains massive databases of short sale and naked short sale time and sales data, short squeeze SqueezeTrigger prices, market-maker price movements, shareholder data, statistical data on earnings, sector correlation, seasonality, hedge fund trading strategies and comparable valuations.DISCLAIMER:BUYINS.NET is not a registered investment adviser and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Sama Resources has paid US$2,500 per month for twelve months of data provided in this and subsequent reports, along with advertising services. SAMMF has not approved the statements made in this release. Please read our report and visit our web site, http://www.buyins.net, for complete risks and disclosures.SAMA RESOURCES INC./RESSOURCES SAMA INC.

Dr. Marc-Antoine Audet, President and CEO

Tel: (514) 726-4158

OR

Mr. Matt Johnston, Corporate Development Advisor

Tel: (604) 443-3835

Toll Free: 1 (877) 792-6688, Ext. 5Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Forward-Looking Statements Certain of the statements made and information contained herein are “forward-looking statements” or “forward-looking information” within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information such as “evidence”, “potential”, “appears”, “seems”, “suggest”, are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including, without limitation, the availability of financing for activities, risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results and the estimation of mineral resources and reserves, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits, the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company’s expectations, metal price fluctuations, environmental and regulatory requirements, availability of permits, escalating costs of remediation and mitigation, risk of title loss, the effects of accidents, equipment breakdowns, labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties with or interruptions in exploration or development, the potential for delays in exploration or development activities, the inherent uncertainty of cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, commodity price fluctuations, currency fluctuations, expectations and beliefs of management and other risks and uncertainties.In addition, forward-looking statements and forward-looking information are based on various assumptions. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking information or forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



