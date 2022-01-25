Samsung Canada brings innovation to foodservice industry with unique touchless display solution

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Samsung Electronics Canada and iNUI Studio today announced the launch of the AIRxTOUCH® KIOSK Series 3, a touchless interactive kiosk solution designed with convenience and flexibility in mind. While ensuring the safety of staff and customers alike, the new kiosk helps speed up transactions and improve order accuracy – all from a touchless interactive screen.

To design the kiosk solution, iNUI Studio leveraged a Samsung QMR Series 55” Display, bringing together excellent digital signage with innovative AIR TOUCH® optical sensors and a powerful processor. Available in a variety of colours, the touchless kiosk can be customized for different high-traffic environments, including quick-service restaurants, hotels, retail shops and transport hubs.

St-Hubert, a Canadian casual dining restaurant chain, recently rolled out several kiosks at locations in Montreal and Laval, Quebec. With the kiosk’s AIR TOUCH® technology, customers can order their meals on a touchless display without the need to physically touch the surface of the screen.

“Since 1951, innovation has been at the core of St-Hubert’s development. It’s always been our goal to expand offers and services so that we can provide our customers the best possible experience at our restaurants,” said Richard Scofield, President, St-Hubert Group. “We are proud to be the first in North America to implement this new contactless ordering system, which combines technology from Samsung and iNUI Studio along with high-level service to take care of our customers.”

Based on powerful proprietary image-processing algorithms, the patented AIR TOUCH® technology delivers exceptional mid-air interaction (5 cm from the screen) and an intuitive user experience. Allowing click, double-click, drag and drop, slide, and zoom interactions – all with a precision of 3 mm – AIR TOUCH® is as easy to use as a conventional touch device.

“It’s been rewarding to partner with Samsung Canada for the first implementation of our technology in North America,” said Olivier Raulot, Founder and CEO, iNUI Studio. “Thanks to Samsung’s display technology, we are able to build a new kiosk standard for quick-service restaurants. AIR TOUCH® is as simple to use as traditional devices, but with the added benefit of promoting hygiene. By trusting us as well as our technology, St-Hubert is continuing to strengthen its leadership position in the market.”

The AIRxTOUCH® KIOSK Series 3 solution integrates the Samsung QMR Series 55” Display, which delivers intelligent UHD upscaling and rich flawless colours with Dynamic Crystal Colour. Featuring a slim design, the screen provides ultra high-definition 4K resolution, creating lifelike images with sharp-picture quality.

“We are proud to partner with iNUI Studio to deliver new innovations in contactless ordering,” said Mary Peterson, Vice President, IT & Enterprise Solutions, Samsung Electronics Canada. “Today’s consumers expect self-service options everywhere they shop, including quick-service restaurants like St-Hubert. Together, we are leveraging state-of-the-art technology to create a convenient and safe customer experience.”

For more information about the AIRxTOUCH® KIOSK Series 3, please visit airxtouch.com. For more information about Samsung Display Solutions, please visit samsung.com/ca/business/displays.

