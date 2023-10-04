Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Buds FE Bring Standout Features to Even More Users

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Samsung Electronics Canada today announced the latest FE Series addition to the Samsung Galaxy ecosystem — the new Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE, Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+, and Samsung Galaxy Buds FE. Known for their iconic and durable designs, advanced performance, epic camera and audio capabilities, the latest FE devices from Samsung are designed to impress. For those who want to experience flagship Galaxy innovation for the first time, the newest FE devices provide an ideal entry point.

“Our new FE devices are packed with crowd-pleasing premium capabilities that, on their own or as part of a connected ecosystem, let Galaxy users maximize their creativity and productivity,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics.

Galaxy S23 FE: The Galaxy S Series’ Iconic Design, Pro-Grade Camera and Smooth Gaming Performance are Designed to Elevate Your Everyday

Galaxy S23 FE stays true to the iconic S Series design with its new floating camera and premium finish, protected with IP681 water and dust resistance for a sleek display. Plus, it features recycled materials, which is part of Samsung’s efforts to become more eco-conscious. Offered in new, vibrant colours including Mint, Cream, Graphite, and Purple, Galaxy S23 FE allows users to select the device that best fits their style.

Everyday moments come to life on Galaxy S23 FE with pro-grade camera features to help you capture amazing photos and videos. See sharp details with a 50MP high-resolution lens and 3X optical zoom. After dark, Nightography on Galaxy S23 FE lets you take clear selfies and portraits in lifelike colours. With advanced video digital image stabilization (VDIS), you can take steady shots on-the-go using the rear camera with the optical image stabilizer (OIS).

When it comes to creating shareable content, Galaxy S23 FE provides editing studio experiences on the go. In Pro Mode, controls for shutter speed, aperture, ISO, and more can be manually adjusted to your preferences. Capture customized shots with the Camera Assistant app2 and choose from automated features for a customized shooting experience.

The long-lasting3 4,500mAh battery adjusts to conserve energy, charging up to 50 percent in just 30 minutes with a 25W Adapter4. All this power comes to life on a bright, super-smooth 6.4-inch5 Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. Based on your surroundings, Vision Booster technology on Galaxy S23 FE automatically detects bright lighting conditions to help maintain a vivid screen.

Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE+: Large Screen Viewing, IP686Durability, and S Pen Boost Possibilities for Creativity and Productivity

Whenever inspiration strikes, Galaxy Tab S9 FE and S9 FE+ deliver entertainment, expressive creativity, and seamless connectivity. With two portable and powerful devices to choose from, even more users can experience the versatility of the Galaxy Tab S Series. Digital creators, entrepreneurs, busy students, artists, gamers, and more can explore their passions and get work done with improved device speed and performance7 compared to the previous FE Series.

Responsive and immersive viewing and creating can happen at home, at work, on campus, or even at the park on the 10.9-inch8 Galaxy Tab S9 FE and 12.4-inch Galaxy Tab S9 FE+9 displays, as both models feature an automatic refresh rate that adapts up to 90Hz. Vision Booster enhances screen visibility in outdoor environments by optimizing colour and contrast, especially in dark areas of the screen. Just like the newest Galaxy Tab S9 Series, both the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ received an IP68 rating10, offering enhanced durability for peace of mind on the go. Plus, Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ delivers a long-lasting battery with up to 20 hours11 of video playback on a single charge.

Ideas and notes are also easy to capture with Galaxy’s included in-box, IP68-rated S Pen12. Like the Galaxy Tab S9 Series, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ include a wide variety of creative tools and apps, including fan-favourites like Goodnotes13, LumaFusion14, Clip Studio Paint15, and more. Easily keep class notes, sketches, videos, and more with up to 256GB16 of storage17, plus the option to upgrade to 1TB with a microSD card18.

Galaxy Buds FE: Superior Sound, Powerful ANC and Ergonomic Design Deliver Excellent Audio Experiences to More Users

Galaxy Buds FE brings epic sound experiences from Samsung to users. Its powerful bass offers deep and rich sound, and Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and Ambient Sound enable you to hear more of what you love and less of what you don’t. Also, automatic personalized beamforming, along with AI-powered Deep Neural Network (DNN), separates your voice from unwanted background noise for clearer calls19.

Boasting the longest battery life in the Buds Series, Galaxy Buds FE provide up to 8.5 hours of playback with earbuds, and total up to 30 hours including the charging case20. Even when using ANC, users can get up to 6 hours of playback with earbuds and total up to 21 hours including the case21. Inspired by the iconic design of the Series, Galaxy Buds FE are engineered to be comfortable enough to wear for a long time, with a customizable fit thanks to three different sizes of ear tips and two different sizes for wingtips.

One Seamlessly Connected Galaxy Ecosystem

With new FE devices, you can experience the full power of the connected Galaxy ecosystem. Productivity can be intuitive with Multi Control22, which enables users to drag and drop content easily between multiple Galaxy devices23. Copy and paste or drag and drop between smartphone and tablet. When creativity strikes, simply transfer videos or images from smartphone to tablet with Quick Share24, for easier editing.

When it is time for immersive entertainment, Galaxy Buds FE are great companions. Auto Switch25 intelligently switches sound between your smartphone, tablet, and even watch and TV26 – based on your usage.

Galaxy S23 FE and the Galaxy Tab S9 FE Series are also backed by Samsung Knox protection, which provides added security to Galaxy devices.

Designed with the Planet in Mind

Galaxy S23 FE features a variety of recycled materials27 found in both internal and external device components28, including pre-consumer recycled aluminum and glass, and post-consumer recycled plastic sourced from discarded fishing nets, water barrels, and PET bottles.

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE Series is also made of recycled materials. Select internal and external components29 use pre-consumer recycled aluminum and post-consumer recycled plastics.

The new Galaxy S23 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE Series are also designed to last with four generations of OS upgrades and five years of security updates.

Galaxy Buds FE also incorporate post-consumer recycled plastics sourced from discarded fishing nets and water barrels in its product design30.

Canadian availability

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE will be available for purchase starting on October 27, 2023, at samsung.com/ca , Samsung Experience Stores, and at major carrier and retail partner locations across Canada in Mint, Cream, Graphite, and Purple. Indigo and Tangerine will also be available exclusively at samsung.com/ca .

Galaxy S23 FE:

128GB Galaxy S23 FE: Available for $869.99 (our regular price)

256GB Galaxy S23 FE: Available for $949.99 (our regular price)

For more information about the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, please visit: samsung.com/ca/smartphones/galaxy-s/galaxy-s23-fe-mint-256gb-sm-s711wlgexac/

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Series will be available for purchase starting October 11, 2023 at samsung.com/ca , Samsung Experience Stores, and at major carrier and retail partner locations across Canada in Mint, Silver, Gray and Lavender.

Galaxy Tab S9 FE Series:

128GB Galaxy Tab S9 FE: Available for $599.99 (our regular price)

256GB Galaxy Tab S9 FE: Available for $699.99 (our regular price)

128GB Galaxy Tab S9 FE+: Available for $799.99 (our regular price)

256GB Galaxy Tab S9 FE+: Available for $949.99 (our regular price)

For more information about the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Series, please visit: samsung.com/ca/tablets/galaxy-tab-s/galaxy-tab-s9-fe-wifi-gray-256gb-sm-x510nzaexac

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE will be available for purchase starting October 11, 2023, at samsung.com/ca , Samsung Experience Stores, and at major carrier and retail partner locations across Canada in two distinct, modern colors – Graphite and White – for $139.99 (our regular price).

For more information about Samsung Galaxy Buds FE, please visit: samsung.com/ca/audio-sound/galaxy-buds/galaxy-buds-fe-graphite-sm-r400nzaaxac/

Promotional offers

Check out Samsung.com, Samsung Experience Stores, or national retailers to learn about the latest trade-in and bundle offers.

About Samsung Electronics Canada Inc.

Samsung Electronics Canada inspires Canadians to reach their full potential through a transformative ecosystem of products and services that deliver innovation and distinct design to their connected lives. The company is helping to redefine the worlds of TVs, smartphones, and wearable devices, tablets and digital appliances. In 2022, Samsung was ranked as one of Canada’s “Most Reputable Companies” by Léger, named one of Canada’s Top 100 Employers and placed first on Forbes’ ‘The World’s Best Employers’ list. Dedicated to helping make a difference in the lives of Canadians, Samsung’s award-winning corporate giving initiatives support public education and health-related issues in communities across the country. To discover more, please visit: www.samsung.com/ca .

Follow Samsung Canada at facebook.com/SamsungCanada, on Instagram @samsungcanada or on Twitter @SamsungCanada.

Specifications

Galaxy S23 FE Display 6.4-inch FHD+

Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display

Super Smooth, Adaptive 120Hz refresh rate (60~120Hz) *Measured diagonally, actual viewable area is less due to rounded corners and camera hole. Dimensions & Weight 76.5 X 158 X 8.2mm, 209g Camera 12MP Ultra-Wide Camera F2.2, FOV 123˚ 50MP Wide Camera F1.8, FOV 84˚

Adaptive Pixel 8MP Telephoto Camera 3x Optical Zoom, F2.4, FOV 32˚ 10MP Front Camera F2.4, FOV 80˚ AP Advanced 4nm Processing *May differ by market and carrier. Memory

& Storage 8GB + 128GB

8GB + 256GB *Available storage capacity is subject to preloaded software.

*Memory option may vary by market. Battery 4,500mAh * Typical value tested under third-party laboratory condition. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard. Rated (minimum) capacity is 4,370mah. Actual battery life may vary depending on network environment, usage patterns and other factors. Charging* Wired charging*: Up to 50% charge in around 30 mins with 25W Adapter**

Fast Wireless Charging 2.0***

Wireless PowerShare**** *Wired charging compatible with QC2.0 and AFC. **25W Power Adapter sold separately. Use only Samsung-approved chargers and cables. ***Wireless charging compatible with WPC. ****Wireless PowerShare is limited to Samsung or other brand smartphones with Qi wireless charging, such as Galaxy S23 Ultra, S23+, S23, Z Fold 5, Z Fold 4, Z Flip4, S22 Series, Z Fold3 5G, Z Flip 5, Z Flip3 5G, S21 FE 5G, S21 Series, Z Fold2, Note20 Series, S20 Series, Z Flip, Note10, Note10+, S10e, S10, S10+, Fold, S9, S9+, S8, S8+, S8 Active, S7, S7 edge, S7 Active, S6, S6 edge, S6 Active, S6 edge+, Note9, Note8, Note FE and Note5. Only available with certain Samsung Galaxy wearables such as Galaxy Buds2 Pro, Buds2, Buds Pro, Buds Live, Watch5, Watch5 Pro, Watch4, Watch4 Classic, Watch3, Watch Active2, Watch Active, Gear Sport, Gear S3, Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Buds. If battery power is lower than 30% Wireless PowerShare may not function. May not work with certain accessories, covers, other brand devices or some Samsung wearables. During PowerShare, it may affect call reception or data services, depending on your network environment. OS Android 13 Network and Connectivity 5G*, LTE**, Wi-Fi 6E***, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth® v 5.3 *Requires optimal 5G network connection, available in select markets. Check with your carrier for availability and details. Download and streaming speeds may vary based on content provider, server connection and other factors.

**Availability of LTE model varies by market and carrier. Actual speed may vary depending on market, carrier, and user environment.

***Wi-Fi 6E network availability may vary by market, network provider and user environment. Requires optimal connection. Will require a Wi-Fi 6E router. Security Samsung Knox, Samsung Knox Vault Water Resistance IP68 * IP68 Rating: Conducted under lab test conditions. Water resistant in up to 1.5 meters of fresh water for up to 30 minutes and protected from dust, dirt, and sand. Rinse residue/dry after wet. Not advised for beach or pool use. Water and dust resistance of your device is not permanent and may diminish over time.

Galaxy Tab S9 FE Series Galaxy Tab S9 FE Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ Display 10.9-inch, LCD

(Up to 90Hz) 12.4-inch, LCD

(Up to 90Hz) * Measured diagonally as a full rectangle without accounting for the rounded corners. Actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners and camera hole. Dimensions

& Weight 165.8 x 254.3 x 6.5 mm, 523g (Wi-Fi), 524g (5G) 185.4 x 285.4 x 6.5 mm, 627g (Wi-Fi), 628g (5G) Camera 8 MP Rear Camera

12 MP Ultra-Wide Front Camera 8 MP + 8MP Ultra-Wide Rear Camera

12 MP Ultra-Wide Front Camera AP Octa-Core Processor Memory & Storage 6GB + 128GB

8GB + 256GB 8GB + 128GB

12GB + 256GB *Available storage capacity is subject to preloaded software.

*Memory option may vary by market. Battery 8,000mAh 10,090mAh *Typical value tested under third-party laboratory condition. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard. Actual battery life may vary depending on network environment, usage patterns and other factors. *Wired charging compatible with QC2.0 and AFC. **45W Power Adapter sold separately. Use only Samsung-approved chargers and cables. OS Android 13 Network and Connectivity 5G*, LTE**, Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth® v 5.3 *5G services are only supported in 5G network enabled locations. Requires optimal 5G connection. Actual speed may vary depending on market, carrier, and user environment.

**Availability of 5G model varies by market and carrier.

*** Wi-Fi 6 network availability may vary by market, network provider and user environment. Requires optimal connection. Will require a Wi-Fi 6 router. Sound Dual Speaker by AKG, Dolby Atmos® Pen S Pen (BLE not supported) in-box Security Samsung Knox Water Resistance IP68 * IP68 Rating: Conducted under lab test conditions. Water resistant in up to 1.5 meters of fresh water for up to 30 minutes and protected from dust, dirt, and sand. Rinse residue/dry after wet. Not advised for beach or pool use. Water and dust resistance of your device is not permanent and may diminish over time. Accessories S Pen, S Pen Creator Edition

Book Cover Keyboard, Book Cover Keyboard Slim, Smart Book Cover, Outdoor Cover * S Pen and USB Type-C cable included inbox. Other accessories are available for purchase separately. Availability of third-party cases may vary by market, carrier and retailer.

Galaxy Buds FE Dimensions & Weight Earbud: 17.1 x 19.2 x 22.2mm, 5.6g Charging Case: 50.0 x 27.7 x 50.0mm, 40.0g Speaker 1-way Microphone 3 mics (2 outer + 1 inner) Battery

Capacity Earbuds: 60mAh (typical) Charging Case: 479mAh (typical) *The typical capacity has been tested by Samsung using pre-released version of Galaxy Buds FE. The typical capacity is the estimated average capacity considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard. Actual battery life may vary depending on the network environment, usage patterns, and other factors. Play Time Up to 6 hours / Total up to 21 hours (ANC on) Up to 8.5 hours / Total up to 30 hours (ANC off) *Earbuds provide up to 6hrs play time with ANC on (up to 8.5 hrs with ANC off), while the case provides up to 21 hours of battery life with ANC on (up to 30 hours with ANC off) when the case and earbuds are charged to 100%. Based on internal testing. Audio playback time tested by pairing a pre-production Galaxy Buds FE to a recently released Galaxy smartphone with default settings including ANC on. Actual battery life may vary and depend on network environment, usage patterns, and other factors. Talk Time Up to 3.5 hours / Total up to 13h (ANC on) Up to 4 hours / Total up to 14h (ANC off) *Earbuds provide up to 3.5hrs voice call time with ANC on (up to 4 hrs with ANC off), while the case provides up to 13 hours of battery life with ANC on (up to 14 hrs with ANC off) when the case and earbuds are charged to 100%. Based on internal testing. Voice call time tested by pairing pre-production Galaxy Buds FE to a recently released Galaxy smartphone with default settings including ANC on. Actual battery life may vary and depend on network environment, usage patterns, and other factors. Connectivity Bluetooth® 5.2, Auto Switch Codec: Scalable (Samsung Proprietary), AAC, SBC Sensors Proximity, Hall, Touch Compatibility Android 8.0 or higher with more than 1.5GB of RAM *Some features may not be available on non-Samsung devices. Availability may vary by market, carrier or connected devices.

_________________________________________________________

1 IP68 Rating: Water resistant in up to 1.5 meters of fresh water for up to 30 minutes and protected from dust, dirt, and sand. Rinse residue/dry after wet. Not advised for beach or pool use.

2 Available for download on Galaxy Store. Timing of availability may vary by market, model and network provider.

3 Based on average battery life under typical usage conditions. Average expected performance based on typical use. Actual battery life depends on factors such as network, features selected, frequency of calls, and voice, data, and other application usage patterns. Results may vary. Wall charger sold separately. Use only Samsung-approved chargers and cables. Do not use worn or damaged chargers or cables. An incompatible charger or cable can cause damage to your device and/or serious injuries.

4 25W Super Fast charger sold separately. Super Fast Charging speed depends on battery level and other factors; use only Samsung-approved chargers and cables; do not use any worn or damaged chargers or cables; incompatible charger or cable can cause serious injuries or damage to your device.

5 Display measurements are diagonal. Actual viewable area is less due to rounded corners and camera hole.

6 Consistent with IP68 rating, water resistant in up to 5 feet of water for up to 30 minutes. Rinse residue / dry after wet.

7 Compared to Galaxy Tab S7 FE.

8 Measured diagonally, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE has a screen size of 10.9” in the full rectangle and 10.8” accounting for the rounded corners. Actual viewing area is less due to the rounded corners.

9 Measured diagonally, Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ has a 12.4” screen size in the full rectangle and 12.4” accounting for the rounded corners. Actual viewing area is less due to the rounded corners.

10 Galaxy Tab S9 FE, Tab S9 FE+ and the inbox S Pen are rated as IP68. Based on lab test conditions for submersion in up to 1.5 meters of freshwater for up to 30 minutes. Not advised for beach or pool use. Water and dust resistance of device is not permanent and may diminish over time because of normal wear and tear.

Dust resistance rating is tested under lab conditions by a third party: 2kg of talc powder (max. diameter of 0.05mm) per cubic meter was blown into a test chamber housing the device (air pressure within device kept below surrounding air) for 2 hours. Rated IP6X. Dust-resistance may vary by actual usage conditions.

11 Based on local, 720p resolution video playback, default video player (full screen), 162 nit brightness, earbud volume 7, Wi-Fi and mobile network off. Results vary with settings, usage and other factors. Requires 45W wall charger (sold separately). Use only Samsung-approved charger and USB-C cable. To avoid injury or damage to your device, do not use incompatible, worn or damaged batteries, chargers or cables.

12 Consistent with IP68 rating, water resistant in up to 5 feet of water for up to 30 minutes. Rinse residue / dry after wet.

13 Goodnotes app requires separate download and comes with a 1-year free full version. Once the free full version period ends, an additional purchase is required for continuous use. The terms of service may vary by country and region.

14 LumaFusion app requires separate purchase and download. Terms of service may vary by country and region.

15 Clip Studio Paint app comes pre-installed in select markets. Clip Studio Paint app can be downloaded from the Galaxy Store and comes with a free 6-month trial for first-time users. Once the free trial period ends, paid subscription to a monthly usage plan is required for continuous use. Terms of service may vary by country and region.

16 Portion of storage / memory occupied by existing content.

17 Availability of 256GB storage option may vary depending on country, region or carrier and actual storage availability may vary depending on pre-installed software.

18 MicroSD card sold separately.

19 Compared to Galaxy Buds+, based on internal testing in accordance with POLQA. Galaxy Buds FE achieved a score of 2.3 and Galaxy Buds+ achieved a score of 1.9. POLQA is the global standard for benchmarking voice quality of fixed, mobile and IP based networks. It was standardized by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU-T) as Recommendation P.863 in 2011 and can be applied for voice quality analysis of VoIP, HD Voice, 3G, 4G/VoLTE and 5G networks. The latest version is POLQA v3 (2018)

20 Earbuds provide up to 6 hours of playtime with ANC on (up to 8.5 hours with ANC off), while the case provides up to 15 hours of battery life with ANC on (up to 21.5 hours with ANC off) when the case and earbuds are charged to 100%. Based on internal testing. Audio playback time tested by pairing a pre-production Galaxy Buds FE to a recently released Galaxy smartphone with default settings including ANC on. Actual battery life may vary and depend on usage conditions, settings, number of times charged, Bluetooth signal strength, and other factors.

21 Earbuds provide up to 6 hours of playtime with ANC on (up to 8.5 hours with ANC off), while the case provides up to 15 hours of battery life with ANC on (up to 21.5 hours with ANC off) when the case and earbuds are charged to 100%. Based on internal testing. Audio playback time tested by pairing a pre-production Galaxy Buds FE to a recently released Galaxy smartphone with default settings including ANC on. Actual battery life may vary and depend on usage conditions, settings, number of times charged, Bluetooth signal strength, and other factors.

22 Requires compatible Galaxy devices (PC with Windows 10 or later [2021 or later], tablet with Android 12, One UI 5.1.1, smartphone with Android 13, One UI 5.1), with same Samsung Account and Wi-Fi network.

23 All devices must be logged into the same Samsung Account

24 Quick Share between Galaxy devices available with the following OS: smartphones and tablets with Android OS version 10.0 (Q) and One UI 2.1 or above, PCs running Windows 10 or later. Requires Samsung Account and Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connection. Quick Share to iOS and Android devices available by sending shared link: individual files shared cannot exceed 3GB (for a total of 5GB per day) and link will expire after two days; requires a Samsung Account and internet connection.

25 1 Feature supported on mobile devices (smartphones and tablets) running One UI 3.1 or later, Galaxy Book Series PCs launched 2020 or later and TV models launched Feb 2022 or later. Devices must be logged in to the same Samsung account and have Bluetooth and Wi-Fi turned on. Earbuds must be paired with your phone, tablet, PC or TV at least once.

26 Feature only supported on mobile devices running One UI 1.0 or later and Galaxy Book Series PCs launched 2020 or later. Feature supported on mobile devices (smartphones and tablets) running One UI 3.1 or later, Galaxy Book Series PCs launched 2020 or later and TV models launched Feb 2022 or later. Devices must be logged in to the same Samsung account and have Bluetooth and Wi-Fi turned on. Earbuds must be paired with your phone, tablet, PC or TV at least once.

27 Types of recycled materials include post-consumer recycled PA sourced from discarded fishing nets, post-consumer recycled PBT sourced from discarded PBT, post-consumer recycled PC sourced from discarded water barrels and pre-consumer recycled aluminum sourced from discarded scrap material generated as a by-product during manufacturing. The scrap metal is re-melted, filtered for impurities and then recycled to make parts within Samsung’s manufacturing process. There is also pre-consumer recycled content sourced from discarded glass waste generated as a byproduct of glass manufacturing. This glass waste is crushed into cullet and then used as a component in the Corning® Gorilla® Glass GG5 manufacturing process.

28 Galaxy S23 FE has device components that feature a minimum of 10% post-consumer recycled plastic, or a minimum of 30% pre-consumer recycled aluminum, or Corning® Gorilla® Glass GG5 with a minimum of 10% pre-consumer recycled glass. These components include Finger Key Bracket, Bottom Speaker Module (Upper & Lower), Rear Top, Volume Key, Side Key, SIM Tray, Top Speaker Unit (Upper Case), Case Front, Camera Deco, Main Window, Back Glass (Glass & Film). The above measurements are based on weight.

29 Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ and Tab S9 FE have device components that feature a minimum of 10% post-consumer recycled plastic, or a minimum of 30% pre-consumer recycled aluminum. These components include:

Galaxy Tab S9 FE+: PCB Bracket, Top Speaker Module (Upper & Lower), Bottom Speaker Module (Upper & Lower), Top Bracket, Bottom Bracket, T-Connector Bracket, Key Bracket, Case Rear, Volume Key, SIM Tray, Camera Deco

Galaxy Tab S9 FE: Bracket PCB Top, Bracket PCB Mid, Top Speaker Module (Upper & Lower), Bottom Speaker Module (Upper & Lower), LCD bracket, Inner LB Bracket, Key Bracket, Case Rear, Volume Key, SIM Tray, Camera Deco

The above measurements are based on weight.

30 Galaxy Buds FE has device components that feature a minimum of 20% post-consumer recycled plastic. Recycled PA sourced from discarded fishing nets are used in internal components of the cradle case in its Bracket Battery Holder, Bracket PCB Cradle, and Bracket Deco Front. Recycled PC sourced from discarded water barrels are used in external components of the cradle case including Case Upper, Case Lower, Upper Inner, Deco Front, and both internal and external components of both earbuds including Front Left, Front Right, Rear Left, Rear Right, Bracket Bottom Left, Bracket Bottom Right, Bracket Rear Left, Bracket Rear Right, Bracket Top Left, Bracket Top Right, Cover Touch Left, and Cover touch Right. The above measurements are based on weight.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/be015fe0-fb49-4d00-a71b-c093910c21b8



CBJ Newsmakers