Sandman Hotel Group Announces the Opening of Sandman Signature Fort Worth Downtown Hotel

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sandman Hotel Group and its parent company, Northland Properties, are excited to announce that the new Sandman Signature Fort Worth Downtown Hotel is now open. Situated at 810 Houston St. in the century-old W.T. Waggoner Building, this opening marks the brand’s second Signature-branded hotel property in Texas.

Originally constructed in 1920, this 20-story building was known for being the tallest in the State of Texas and the Southwest. The building is u-shaped on the upper floors and is one of the few buildings in Fort Worth to position light toward the front of the building and making it a design feature. It is part new-build and part carefully adapted reuse of some of the original 1920 design features, such as its historical exterior, ornate lobby entrance, vaulted towers, banking hall with teller cages, and its beautiful interior marble finishings. Dedicated to preserving this iconic building, the team at Sandman Hotel Group has designed this hotel to perfectly complement the city’s historical heritage and modern creative energy.

Robert Sturns, Economic Development Director for the City of Fort Worth, says he is thrilled with Northland’s commitment to preserving the iconic building, “This project celebrates Fort Worth’s past while still supporting the current and future growth of downtown, and we look forward to the Sandman Signature Fort Worth Downtown Hotel as being part of our growing community.”

Owned and operated by Sandman Hotel Group, Sandman Signature Fort Worth Downtown Hotel features 245 new, premium-style guest rooms complete with spa-inspired bathrooms and modern amenities, and a lively lobby bar to be enjoyed by hotel guests and the local community. Guests will find a modern fitness facility and multi-use meeting space on the mezzanine.

Tom Gaglardi, CEO of Northland Properties, commented: “‘The opening of Sandman Signature Fort Worth Downtown Hotel is an exciting addition to our portfolio and strengthens our growth in Texas. Fort Worth offers a vibrant downtown experience rich in culture, history, and southern hospitality. We are incredibly proud to be part of this community and delighted to welcome our hotel guests and local restaurant and bar visitors to enjoy a particularly special hospitality experience that encompasses the beautifully designed historical touchpoints of this iconic building.”

In addition to taking advantage of the hotel’s Signature branded perks, guests can enjoy a first-class onsite dining experience on the lower ground floor at the famed Musume Restaurant . Owned by Dallas’s Rock Libations Restaurant Group, Musume offers contemporary Asian cuisine and world-class sushi. The restaurant also features the country’s most extensive premium sake program with over 120 selections and the largest Japanese Whiskey selection in the Dallas/Fort Worth area.

“We’re so excited to partner with a prestigious hotel brand such as Sandman Signature. As a born and bred Texas & Dallas Fort Worth native, bringing Musume to Fort Worth means so much to me. Fort Worth has transformed into such a lively city while keeping its southern roots. I think Musume will be a great addition to the vibrant downtown area,” said Joshua Babb, Co-Founder, Rock Libations Restaurant Group.

The newest Sandman Signature location offers guests close proximity to some of the city’s most vibrant downtown neighborhoods. Districts such as Sundance Square, Cultural District, and Fort Worth’s historical Stockyards provide fun, culture, ample shopping, and art galleries, with a wide variety of unique dining and entertainment options. Meanwhile, corporate guests will be able to take advantage of being only a block away from Fort Worth Convention Center.

Sandman Signature Fort Worth Downtown Hotel is truly a one-of-a-kind, and our team of dedicated hospitality professionals invites you to be the first to experience this unique guest experience with our Opening Celebration Rate:

Stay between now – September 4, 2023, and save up to 50% off the Standard Rate with our Opening Celebration Offer . Book your reservation now at sandmanhotels.com or call 1-800-SANDMAN. Remember to sign up to RSVP Rewards to begin earning points toward free hotel stays as well as other perks.

