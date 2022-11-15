Sandoz Canada launches PrSandoz® Apremilast

Pr Sandoz ® Apremilast is indicated for the treatment of psoriasis plaque (PsO), psoriatic arthritis (PsA) and oral ulcers associated with Behcet’s disease.

BOUCHERVILLE, Quebec, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sandoz Canada announced today the launch of PrSandoz® Apremilast, a generic equivalent to Amgen’s PrOtezla*. It is a selective immunosuppressant indicated for the treatment of moderate to severe psoriasis plaque, psoriatic arthritis (alone or combined with Methotrexate) and oral ulcers associated with Behcet’s disease.

PrSandoz® Apremilast is available in tablets in 10, 20 and 30 mg strength, and is therefore ideal for patients who have a fear of needles. It comes in a starter pack of 27 tablets in three strengths to titrate new patients and in a blister pack of 56 tablets (30 mg).

“With the addition of this PsA and PsO treatment to our portfolio, we are continuing our mission to make life-enhancing medicines more accessible to Canadians by launching high-quality generics. I am proud that we can generate these savings while also providing the best possible support to patients and healthcare professionals,” says Michel Robidoux, President and General Manager of Sandoz Canada.

PrSandoz® Apremilast will be covered by the XPOSE® by Sandoz Patient Support Program. The program will include services to help patients get reimbursement from insurers, financial assistance, and educational material.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, potential future revenues from the sale of PrSandoz® Apremilast. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. These forward-looking statements reflect management’s current beliefs and expectations regarding future events and involve known and unknown risks and significant uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that PrSandoz® Apremilast will be submitted or approved for other additional indications or labelling in other markets, or at any particular time, nor can it be guaranteed that PrSandoz® Apremilast will be approved by a regulatory body or will be commercially successful in the future. In particular, management’s expectations regarding PrSandoz® Apremilast could be affected by a number of factors, including: uncertainties inherent in research and development, including unexpected clinical study results and additional analysis of existing clinical data; unexpected regulatory actions, delays or government regulations in general; the company’s ability to obtain or maintain intellectual property protection; general economic and industry conditions; the global trend towards streamlining healthcare costs, including constant pressure regarding pricing; impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic; unexpected manufacturing problems, and other risks and factors mentioned in form 20-F filed by Novartis AG with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Sandoz is providing the information in this media release as of today and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements described herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

About Sandoz

Sandoz International GmbH is a world leader in generics and biosimilars and a division of the Swiss multinational Novartis.

Sandoz Canada is a pioneer, a leader and trusted supplier of quality generics and biosimilars with over 65 million prescriptions per year, based on decades of global experience and capabilities in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of its products. Sandoz launched the first biosimilar in Europe in 2006 and in the Canadian market in 2009.

