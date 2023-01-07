Sandoz Canada Launches PrSandoz® Sitagliptin and PrSandoz® Sitagliptin-Metformin

PrSandozⓇSitagliptin and PrSandoz®Sitagliptin-Metformin are indicated as monotherapy or as add-on therapy for adults with type 2 diabetes to improve glycemic control.

BOUCHERVILLE, Quebec, Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Sandoz Canada announced the launch of PrSandoz® Sitagliptin and PrSandoz® Sitagliptin-Metformin.

Monotherapy: These products are indicated as an additional therapy to improve glycemic control in adult patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus for whom current existing therapy, along with diet and exercise, does not provide adequate glycemic control. It is also used to help reduce long-term complications associated with the disease and help maintain quality of life over time.

Add-on combinations: PrSandoz® Sitagliptin and PrSandoz® Sitagliptin-Metformin are indicated as an adjunct to diet and exercise in adult patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus to improve glycemic control in combination with:

Metformin ( P r Sandoz ® Sitagliptin)

Sandoz Sitagliptin) A sulfonylurea

Pioglitazone

Premixed or long/intermediate acting insulin

PrSandozⓇ Sitagliptin is available in strengths of 25mg (bottle of 100 tablets), 50mg (bottle of 100 tablets), and 100mg (bottle of 100 and 500 tablets).

PrSandozⓇ Sitagliptin-Metformin is available in strengths of 50mg/500mg (bottle of 60 and 500 tablets), 50mg/850mg (bottle of 60 and 360 tablets), and 50mg/1000mg in strength (bottle of 60 and 360 tablets).

“With the addition of these two products, Sandoz continues to support diabetic patients and strengthens its leadership position among generic companies in the diabetes therapeutic class products”, says Michel Robidoux, President and General Manager of Sandoz Canada.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, potential future revenues from the sale of PrSandoz® Sitagliptin and PrSandoz® Sitagliptin-Metformin. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. These forward-looking statements reflect management’s current beliefs and expectations regarding future events and involve known and unknown risks and significant uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that PrSandoz® Sitagliptin and PrSandoz® Sitagliptin-Metformin will be submitted or approved for other additional indications or labelling in other markets, or at any particular time, nor can it be guaranteed that PrSandoz® Sitagliptin and PrSandoz® Sitagliptin-Metformin will be approved by a regulatory body or will be commercially successful in the future. In particular, management’s expectations regarding PrSandoz® Sitagliptin and PrSandoz® Sitagliptin-Metformin could be affected by a number of factors, including: uncertainties inherent in research and development, including unexpected clinical study results and additional analysis of existing clinical data; unexpected regulatory actions, delays or government regulations in general; the company’s ability to obtain or maintain intellectual property protection; general economic and industry conditions; the global trend towards streamlining healthcare costs, including constant pressure regarding pricing; impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic; unexpected manufacturing problems, and other risks and factors mentioned in form 20-F filed by Novartis AG with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Sandoz is providing the information in this media release as of today and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements described herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

About Sandoz

Sandoz International GmbH is a world leader in generics and biosimilars and a division of the Swiss multinational Novartis.

Sandoz Canada is a pioneer, a leader and trusted supplier of quality generics and biosimilars with over 65 million prescriptions per year, based on decades of global experience and capabilities in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of its products. Sandoz launched the first biosimilar in Europe in 2006 and in the Canadian market in 2009.

