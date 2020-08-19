Sandoz Canada launches two new biosimilars Ziextenzo® and Riximyo®

Sandoz Canada reaches a negotiated agreement with the Pan-Canadian Pharmaceutical Alliance (pCPA) for both medicines

Riximyo® is now covered in British Columbia and Ontario for patients in need of rituximabBoth Riximyo® and Ziextenzo® will be available in hospitals and cancer centres in addition to retail pharmacies across CanadaBOUCHERVILLE, Quebec, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sandoz Canada Inc. announces it has reached a negotiated agreement with the Pan-Canadian Pharmaceutical Alliance (pCPA) and launched Ziextenzo® (pegfilgrastim, reference biologic drug: Neulasta®) and Riximyo® (rituximab, reference biologic drug: Rituxan®) in Canadian hospitals and pharmacies. This follows the recent approval of the two biosimilars by Health Canada .

