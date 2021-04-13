Sangoma Recognized by TMC with 2021 CUSTOMER Magazine Product of the Year & INTERNET TELEPHONY SD-WAN Product of the Year Awards

MARKHAM, Ontario, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sangoma Technologies Corporation (“Sangoma”) (TSXV: STC), a trusted leader in delivering cloud-native Communications-as-a-Service (“CaaS”) solutions for businesses of all sizes, today announced that TMC , a global, integrated media company, has named their cloud-native platform as a 2021 CUSTOMER Product of the Year Award and INTERNET TELEPHONY SD-WAN Product of the Year Award winner.

Sangoma’s one-of-a-kind, CaaS platform offers a complete portfolio of communications, collaboration, and integration solutions for the modern enterprise. Their innovative technologies provide pure to on-premises deployment options, browser-based video meetings, remote workspaces, text messaging, connected worker applications, and more cutting-edge solutions to today’s business challenges. In addition to the built-in SD-WAN which is a part of their on-premises cloud platform, they also offer extended SD-WAN capabilities that optimize network speed, quality, and reliability with plug and play installation.

“We are thrilled to be recognized by TMC with these awards,” said Michelle Accardi, President and Chief Revenue Officer of Star2Star, a Sangoma company . “Sangoma is committed to continuously improving the customer experience with more innovative technology solutions that streamline communications and enhance collaboration across all business channels.”

The 2021 CUSTOMER Product of the Year Award recognizes vendors that are advancing the call center, CRM, and teleservices industries one solution at a time. The award highlights products which enable their clients to meet and exceed the expectations of their customers. The INTERNET TELEPHONY SD-WAN Product of the Year Award is bestowed upon companies that demonstrate the innovation, vision, and execution to deliver software-based networking tools to support different and unique communities of interest.

“On behalf of TMC, it is my pleasure to honor Sangoma with a 2021 Product of the Year Award and SD-WAN Product of the Year Award,” said Rich Tehrani , CEO, TMC. “Its cloud-native platform solution has proven deserving of this elite status and I look forward to continued innovation from Sangoma in 2021 and beyond.”

About Sangoma

In an increasingly complex world, businesses need to simplify the way they communicate, collaborate, and seamlessly integrate third-party applications into their operations and processes. Sangoma Technologies meets that need by being a trusted leader in delivering cloud-native, value-based Communications as a Service (CaaS) solutions for businesses of all sizes. Sangoma’s cloud-native solutions include a full suite of as-a-service offerings including: voice, video, persistent chat, meetings, connected worker integrations, trunking, fax, virtual desktops, contact center, access control and much more.

In addition, Sangoma offers a full line of communications products, including premise-based UC systems, a full line of desk phones and headsets, and a complete connectivity suite (gateways/SBCs/telephony cards). Sangoma is also the primary developer and sponsor of Asterisk and FreePBX, the world’s two most widely used open-source communication software projects.

Sangoma has been named to such prestigious lists as the Deloitte Enterprise Technology Fast 15, Omdia Top 10 UCaaS Service Provider, and Forbes Most Promising Companies. Recognition of its pioneering innovation in the enterprise cloud market extends to major industry analyst indicators such as being awarded the Frost and Sullivan Best Practices Unified Communications and Collaboration Competitive Strategy Leadership Award and the Gartner Magic Quadrant for UCaaS, Worldwide.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation is publicly traded on the TSXV (TSXV: STC). Additional information on Sangoma can be found at: www.sangoma.com.

