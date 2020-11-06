Sangoma Sets Date to Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

MARKHAM, Ontario, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sangoma Technologies Corporation (TSX VENTURE:STC), a trusted leader in delivering Communications as a Service solutions for businesses of all sizes, service providers and OEMs, today announced that it expects to release its condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the first quarter of its fiscal year 2021 after markets close on November 10, 2020.

In addition, President and CEO, Bill Wignall, EVP Corporate Development, John Tobia and CFO, David Moore will host a conference call on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 5.30 pm Eastern Standard Time to discuss these results. The dial-in number for the call is 1-800-319-4610 (International 1-604-638-5340). Investors are requested to dial in 5 to 10 minutes before the scheduled start time and ask to join the Sangoma call.About Sangoma Technologies Corporation

Sangoma Technologies is a trusted leader in delivering value-based Communications as a Service (CaaS) solutions for businesses of all sizes. Sangoma’s cloud-based Services include Unified Communication (UCaaS) business communications, Meetings as a Service (MaaS), Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS), Trunking as a Service (TaaS), Fax as a Service (FaaS), Device as a Service (DaaS), Access Control as a Service (ACaaS). In addition, Sangoma offers a full line of communications Products, including premise-based UC systems, a full line of deskphones and headsets, and a complete connectivity suite (gateways/SBCs/telephony cards). Sangoma’s products and services are used in leading UC, PBX, IVR, contact center, carrier networks, office productivity, and data communication applications worldwide. Sangoma is also the primary developer and sponsor of Asterisk and FreePBX, the world’s two most widely used open source communication software projects.Founded in 1984, Sangoma Technologies Corporation is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX VENTURE: STC). Additional information on Sangoma can be found by visiting https://www.sangoma.com.Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.Sangoma Technologies Corporation

David Moore

Chief Financial Officer

(905) 474-1990 Ext. 4107 www.sangoma.com



