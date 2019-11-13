Saputo Celebrates The Big Cook Up and Encourages Employees to Play an Active Role in Giving Back

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Saputo Inc. (“Saputo” or “the Company”) (TSX: SAP) is thrilled to announce that colleagues across its network are coming together to participate in the third edition of The Big Cook Up. Today, employees are volunteering to make a difference, rolling up their sleeves to prepare more than 25,000 nutritious meals for families in need and having fun together along the way. This year, The Big Cook Up is taking place at locations in Canada, the United States, Australia and now Argentina.Saputo launched The Big Cook Up in 2017 to benefit both its employees and the communities where it operates. “With delicious products at the heart of our business, our goal is to make a meaningful impact through employee engagement,” says Sandy Vassiadis, Vice President, Communications and Corporate Responsibility. “By continuing to empower our people to donate their time and care, we are investing in The Big Cook Up to help families in need.”Moreover, 150 high schools across Québec are taking part in The Big Cook Up with the support of La Tablée des Chefs, one of the Company’s long-standing community partners. Thus, thousands of students from La Tablée des Chefs’ Kitchen Brigades program are preparing meals for their local communities too. By creating these memorable events, Saputo aims to increase awareness of the importance of giving back.As a collective effort, over 85,000 meals will be prepared for deserving families as part of The Big Cook Up in 2019.Community engagement is one of the 7 pillars of the Saputo Promise, the Company’s approach to Corporate Responsibility. In this regard, Saputo strives to invest 1% of its pre-tax profits each year in programs and organizations that benefit the communities where its employees live, work and play. To learn more, visit www.saputo.com/our-promise/community .

