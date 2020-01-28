Saputo Inc. Receives 2019 Processor of the Year Award

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Saputo Inc. (“Saputo” or “the Company”) (TSX: SAP) received today the Dairy Foods magazine 2019 Processor of the Year award at the International Dairy Foods Association’s annual Dairy Forum.Multiple achievements contributed to Saputo’s selection as this year’s recipient, including the Company’s significant growth through strategic acquisitions, organic operational expansions and continued investments in product innovation. In addition to its business performance, Saputo’s commitment to supporting the communities in which it operates and its advocacy efforts for the dairy industry also contributed to its nomination. Among other initiatives, Dairy Foods magazine acknowledged the Company’s involvement with the not-for-profit organization 4-H Canada on a new program to support youth in agriculture.Lino Saputo, Jr., Chair and Chief Executive Officer, was present to accept the award on the Company’s behalf. He shared, “I am proud and honoured that Saputo has been recognized as the 2019 Processor of the Year. I would like to congratulate all our employees for this outstanding team accomplishment. Their dedication, expertise and passion continue to elevate our Company and drive our success.”The International Dairy Foods Association put together a short video shown as part of today’s award ceremony, highlighting Saputo’s achievement. Dairy Foods magazine also featured Saputo in a multi-page spread in its December 2019 issue.About SaputoSaputo produces, markets, and distributes a wide array of dairy products of the utmost quality, including cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk and cream products, cultured products and dairy ingredients. Saputo is one of the top ten dairy processors in the world, the largest cheese manufacturer and the leading fluid milk and cream processor in Canada, the top dairy processor in Australia and the second largest in Argentina. In the USA, Saputo ranks among the top three cheese producers and is one of the largest producers of extended shelf-life and cultured dairy products. In the United Kingdom, Saputo is the largest branded manufacturer of cheese and a top manufacturer of dairy spreads. Our products are sold in several countries under well-known brand names such as Saputo, Alexis de Portneuf, Armstrong, Cathedral City, Clover, COON, Cracker Barrel*, Dairyland, DairyStar, Devondale, Friendship Dairies, Frigo Cheese Heads, Joyya, La Paulina, Liddells, Milk2Go/Lait’s Go, Montchevre, Murray Goulburn Ingredients, Neilson, Nutrilait, Scotsburn*, South Cape, Stella, Sungold, Tasmanian Heritage, Treasure Cave and Woolwich Goat Dairy. Saputo Inc. is a publicly traded company and its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “SAP”.*Trademark used under licence.Media Inquiries

1-514-328-3141 / 1-866-648-5902

