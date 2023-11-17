Saputo Inc. Recognized as One of Canada’s Top 100 Employers for 2024

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Saputo Inc. (TSX: SAP) (we, Saputo or the Company), has been named one of Canada’s Top 100 Employers by Mediacorp Canada Inc., the country’s largest publisher of employment periodicals. This prestigious designation recognizes Canadian employers implementing forward-thinking human resources policies and leading their industries in offering exceptional places to work.

To select the winners, Mediacorp editors graded employers on eight rigorous criteria: (1) Physical Workplace; (2) Work Atmosphere & Social; (3) Health, Financial & Family Benefits; (4) Vacation & Time Off; (5) Employee Communications; (6) Performance Management; (7) Training & Skills Development; and (8) Community Involvement.

“At Saputo, our people are at the heart of everything we do,” said Gaétane Wagner, Chief Human Resources Officer at Saputo Inc. “We remain deeply committed to forging a diverse and stimulating work environment where our employees feel empowered and valued.”

Working at Saputo

By staying true to the values on which the Company was founded in 1954, Saputo is proud to foster a culture of care for its employees through three distinct pillars.

Health and Safety: Keeping employees healthy and safe is a top priority at Saputo. The Company boasts a strong safety culture, accessible health and wellness programs, and a global Health and Safety Policy to ensure all employees arrive home safely.

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion: Saputo has implemented several programs and initiatives to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace, including unconscious bias training for leaders, inclusive recruitment practices, and various development programs for women.

Well-Being and Talent: The Company remains steadfast in its efforts to ensure the well-being of employees by recognizing the contributions of its workforce through the Saputo Applause program, as well as by leveraging its performance management process to promote ongoing career goals and personal development conversations.

Saputo is continuing to identify and invest in new opportunities for its teams, including mental health training to all managers and a global volunteer time-off policy. As a leading cheese manufacturer and fluid milk processor in Canada, the Company strives to lead the way in creating an environment that is accessible, engaging, and unbiased for employees and customers alike.

For more information about why Saputo Inc. was named one of Canada’s Top 100 Employers, click here.

Last month, Saputo Inc. was also recognized as one of the World’s Top Companies for Women by Forbes magazine for a second year in a row. To compile the ranking, the magazine and its partners surveyed approximately 70,000 women working at multinational institutions in 37 countries to determine which ones excel at gender equality in career advancement opportunities, parental leave, and more.

About Saputo

Saputo, one of the top ten dairy processors in the world, produces, markets, and distributes a wide array of dairy products of the utmost quality, including cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. Saputo is a leading cheese manufacturer and fluid milk and cream processor in Canada, a leading dairy processor in Australia and the top dairy processor in Argentina. In the USA, Saputo ranks among the top three cheese producers and is one of the top producers of extended shelf-life and cultured dairy products. In the United Kingdom, Saputo is the leading manufacturer of branded cheese and dairy spreads. In addition to its dairy portfolio, Saputo produces, markets, and distributes a range of dairy alternative cheeses and beverages. Saputo products are sold in several countries under market-leading brands, as well as private label brands. Saputo Inc. is a publicly traded company and its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “SAP”. Follow Saputo’s activities at Saputo.com or via Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

