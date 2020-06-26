Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. Announces Stock Option Issuance

CALGARY, Alberta, June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. (“Saturn” or the “Company”) (TSX.V: SOIL) (FSE: SMK) announces that pursuant to the Company’s Stock Option Plan (the “Plan”), the Board has approved an option grant to certain members of management (excluding the CEO) of an aggregate total of 3,875,000 stock options at a price of $0.10 per common share. As per the Plan, the options granted are exercisable until June 27, 2025, and vest over a period of 36 months from the date of grant. Grant of the options are subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued on exercise thereof are subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day from the date hereof.

About Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. (TSX.V: SOIL) (FSE: SMK) is a public energy Company focused on the acquisition and development of undervalued, low-risk assets. Saturn is driven to build a strong portfolio of cash flowing assets with strategic land positions. De-risked assets and calculated execution will allow Saturn to achieve growth in reserves and production through retained earnings. Saturn’s portfolio will become its key to growth and provide long-term stability to shareholders.Investor & Media Contact:Saturn Oil & Gas

John Jeffrey, MBA – Chief Executive Officer & Chairman

Tel: +1 (587) 392-7902

www.saturnoil.com



