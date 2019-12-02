Savanna Capital Corp. Executes Amendment to Business Combination Agreement With Varianz Corp.

TORONTO, Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Savanna Capital Corp. (“Savanna”), a capital pool company as defined under Policy 2.4 – Capital Pool Companies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”), announces that effective November 29, 2019, it has executed an amendment (the “Amendment”) to the business combination agreement dated August 30, 2019 (the “Definitive Agreement”) between Savanna and Varianz Corp. (“Varianz”), to extend the termination date from November 30, 2019 to January 22, 2020.

All other terms of the Definitive Agreement remain in full force and effect and unamended.About SavannaSavanna is a Capital Pool Company (as defined in the policies of the Exchange) listed on the Exchange. Savanna has no material liabilities, approximately $180,000 in cash, 4,600,000 common shares and 460,000 options issued and outstanding.Further InformationFor further information regarding the proposed transaction, please contact:Savanna Capital Corp.

Kenny Choi

Tel: (416) 861-2262

E-mail: Kenny.choi@fmresources.caVarianz Corp.

Alejandro Jimenez

Tel: (+57) 314 220-5410

Email: IR@varianz.coCertain statements in this release are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management’s current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, as well as other factors beyond the Company’s control. The Company does not undertake to update any forward looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

