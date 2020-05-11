Savaria Announces Two Contracts Totaling $3 Million Home Elevators to “Stay At Home With Savaria”

LAVAL, Québec, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Savaria Corporation (“Savaria”) (TSX: SIS) one of the global leaders in the accessibility industry, today announced the recent signing of sales contracts with two major home builders by way of Savaria’s direct sales offices located in Toronto (Ontario, Canada) and in Baltimore (Maryland, USA). The combined value of the contracts is approximately $3 million (CAD).

In the Toronto area, a well-regarded builder has committed to purchase 50 home elevators from Savaria, and in the Baltimore region, an award-winning builder has agreed to purchase 43 Savaria home elevators. Both projects will start in the coming months, with Savaria’s direct sales offices providing installation services.“These two contracts reflect the potential for Savaria in the coming years. We have long been aware that baby boomers are planning for the future and that plan often includes making their home accessible. We believe that COVID-19 impact may further increase the interest in products that help people stay in the home they love while maintaining autonomy and safety. We want to be part of that with our full range of well-built home elevators and home accessibility lifts and we’re pleased to promote this with our campaign of “Stay At Home With Savaria,” said Mr. Marcel Bourassa, President and Chief Executive Officer of Savaria.About Savaria CorporationSavaria Corporation (savaria.com) is one of the global leaders in the accessibility industry. It provides accessibility solutions for the physically challenged to increase their comfort, their mobility and their independence. Its product line is one of the most comprehensive on the market. Savaria designs, manufactures, distributes and installs accessibility equipment, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair lifts and elevators for home and commercial use. It also manufactures and markets a comprehensive selection of pressure management products for the medical market, medical beds for the long-term care market, as well as an extensive line of medical equipment and solutions for the safe handling of patients. In addition, Savaria converts and adapts vehicles to be wheelchair accessible. The Corporation operates a sales network of dealers worldwide and direct sales offices in North America, Europe (Switzerland, Germany, Italy, Czech Republic, Poland and United Kingdom), Australia and China. Savaria employs approximately 1,450 people globally and its plants are located across Canada in Laval and Magog (Québec), Brampton, Beamsville and Toronto (Ontario) and Surrey (British Columbia), in the United States at Greenville (South Carolina), in Huizhou (China), in Milan (Italy) and in Newton Abbot (United Kingdom).

