Savaria President and CEO Marcel Bourassa Named an EY Entrepreneur of The Year® 2021 Québec Winner

LAVAL, Québec, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Savaria Corporation (“Savaria”) (TSX:SIS) one of the global leaders in the accessibility industry, is proud to recognize the achievement of President and CEO Marcel Bourassa in being named one of seven EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 Québec winners. Québec regional winners will move forward to compete against peers from the Pacific, Prairies, Ontario and Atlantic regions at the national awards celebration in November 2021, where 10 national winners will be named and the overall winner will go on to compete globally. The award recognizes entrepreneurs that are transforming the world through unbounded innovation, growth and prosperity, and are driving positive social change.

“I am delighted by this recognition, and it is not lost on me that this accomplishment is the company’s accomplishment, and by that, I mean every employee who contributes every day to making exceptional products and fulfill our customers’ needs. I am very proud of our entire team and this award goes out to them.”

As CEO, Marcel has a 30-year history with Savaria as it has become a leading manufacturer in the accessibility industry and in 2021, acquired Handicare Group AB to further a global footprint for the organization. In 2014, he created the Bourassa Savaria Foundation to give back to people challenged with mobility issues.

About Savaria Corporation

Savaria Corporation (savaria.com) is a global leader in the accessibility industry. It provides accessibility solutions for the physically challenged to increase their comfort, their mobility and their independence. Its product line is one of the most comprehensive on the market. Savaria designs, manufactures, distributes and installs accessibility equipment, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair lifts and elevators for home and commercial use. It also manufactures and markets a comprehensive selection of pressure management products for the medical market, medical beds for the long-term care market, as well as an extensive line of medical equipment and solutions for the safe handling of patients, including ceiling lifts and slings. In addition, Savaria converts and adapts vehicles for personal and commercial uses. The Corporation operates a sales network of dealers worldwide and direct sales offices in North America, Europe (UK, Netherlands, Switzerland, Italy, Germany, Poland and Czech Republic), Australia and China. Savaria employs approximately 2300 people globally and its plants are located across Canada, the United States, Europe and China.

