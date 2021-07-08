Save Max Accelerates Growth with Opening a New Franchise Office in Brampton | Save Max Signature Realty

BRAMPTON, Ontario, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Save Max Signature Realty, held the grand opening of its office location in Brampton on Saturday, June 19th, 2021. The grand opening kicked off with a Virtual Event in the morning from 10:30-11:30 am. The Broker of Record and Franchise Owner, Mike Arora and Shammi Bawa gracefully hosted the entire event and were thrilled to be opening this new location in Brampton. The event was kicked off with the support of the Save Max family, franchisees, Save Max CEO, Raman Dua, Mayor of Brampton, Patrick Brown, City Councillors Charmaine Williams and Jeff Bowman, MPP, Gurratan Singh and Regional Councillor, Gurpreet Dhillon. After the virtual celebration, Mike & Shammi were joined by their closest family members when cutting the big red ribbon to their gorgeous new office space. The ribbon-cutting was followed by a celebratory cake cutting and champagne, popped together by the Save Max Signature Team. It was an exciting, joyous morning and owners Mike and Shammi could not have been more thrilled to have such a great turnout to kick off the event.

The day finished with a Grand Drive-Thru Event in the afternoon from 12:30-5:00 pm. With over 100+ cars in attendance driven by Save Max family members and relatives, the high-energy drive-thru could not have been any better. Excited visitors drove through to give their best wishes to the new owners and their families. In addition, roses were handed out to each car as a memento and a lovely meal was also prepared and provided to each car following all Covid-19 protocols in place. Decorations outside the office were also emphasised and a Save Max theme balloon garland, welcome table and new signage could be seen at the front of the office. Now hiring banners were also hung as the new Signature office is always looking to hire new & experienced real estate talent. You can get in touch with Save Max Signature office at (905) 858-3999 to get more details on the same. The event was all the best parts of an in-person celebration but in a way that prioritized safety. The virtual and drive-thru blended celebration was a unique and new way to kick off the opening.

Raman Dua and Mayor Patrick Brown discussed their love of Brampton, and the positive impact Save Max has had on the city. Mayor Brown said, “I’ve had a chance to see some of the great investments that you’ve enabled in Peel Region, so I wanted to say congratulations on this grand opening, and we know that you’re going to continue to invest in Brampton and open more locations, and it’s a pleasure to attend this virtual ribbon cutting.” CEO, Raman Dua also talked about his vision for growth and stated, “This journey that started from a very small dream, is expanding into a vision which is going to a leave a mark not only on this country but all across the globe.” Save Max always wants the community to enjoy these small events and continues to encourage the creation of business and job opportunities. Kamal Tomar, Director of Franchise Operations & Hiring at Save Max says, “Such events spread positivity and a ray of hope to many aspiring Realtors who are looking to take this on as a full-time career and we will continue to work on the same in the future as well.”

In the past years, Save Max has focused on growing within the GTA and has worked aggressively in the city of Brampton and Mississauga. Last year, Save Max sponsored the Brampton Soccer Centre and was given the first-ever public naming rights agreement and the Save Max Sports Centre was born. In addition, Save Max also pledged 2.5 million dollars in support of Trillium Health Partners (THP) to support the redevelopment and expansion.

Since opening their first real estate office in Brampton in 2010 and achieving $100 million in sales volume within 16 months of inception, Save Max has now achieved +5.2 billion sales volume and +10,000 transactions. Save Max continues to strive to stay true to its belief to offer exceptional real estate to all its valued clients.

Save Max is looking to take their recipe for success and continue to expand. With licensing in countries such as New Zealand, Australia, India, the Philippines, United States, China and more, they have all the resources they need to take their company global. With real estate being one of the largest and growing industries in Canada, there are a lot of individuals looking to get involved in any way they can. However, many people believe the first step to get involved is to achieve a Real Estate License. With educational and licensing requirements needed first, Save Max realizes this may turn people away from getting started. Therefore, they came up with the FOCO (Franchise Owned & Corporate Operated) model. This allows those without a real estate or broker license to own a franchise. The franchise will operate just like any other real estate franchise with Realtors ® and Brokers working and you operating as an owner, contributing toward the business development of the franchise. Save Max will provide franchisees with one-on-one support with marketing, training your team, managing administrative tasks and everything in between.

Save Max is not just a team of real estate agents, it is a team of entrepreneurs. Whether you are a new or experienced agent, an investor, or someone who is looking to list or sell, Save Max Inc and Save Max Grand is excited to work with you. What started as a small company with a big dream, has transformed into a big company with an even bigger dream. This is just the beginning.

About Save Max

Save Max has been in the real estate business since 2010 and has grown ever since. They now have a team of 420+ realtors and 46 operational franchises in Ontario and a few in Alberta. Save Max was born out of a vision. A vision to change the concept of selling real estate. With their innovative model, Save Max wants to provide the best service at an affordable price. They introduced the “List your home for $999 model” that supports their promise to deliver one-of-a-kind full brokerage services for as low as $999- regardless of the value of the home.

To learn more about Save Max or the FOCO model, visit www.savemax.ca or call Kamal Tomar, Director of Franchise Operations & Hiring at +1 416 333 8747

