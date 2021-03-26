Save Max gift to support expanding care at Trillium Health Partners

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Save Max Group of Companies is pleased to announce a generous pledge of $2.5 million dollars in support of Trillium Health Partners’ (THP). The gift will help support the redevelopment and expansion of THP’s Mississauga Hospital and will also provide essentials to help ensure the best possible start for babies born at all THP hospital sites. THP is committed to building a new kind of health care for a healthier community, just as Save Max gives back generously to strengthen the communities they serve.

The hospital is thrilled to partner with Save Max to contribute to the much-needed redevelopment of the Mississauga Hospital and to support the parents of the more than 8,000 babies born at THP every year. “To continue delivering exceptional health care we rely on the generosity of donors like Save Max, who see the important role health care plays in caring for our community, especially for those just starting their life journeys,” said Caroline Riseboro, president and CEO, Trillium Health Partners Foundation.

Save Max believes in a meaningful and personalized approach to charitable giving so, in addition to the financial contribution, Save Max will also present a gift basket to all new parents of infants born at THP. The gift baskets will contain necessities including a blanket, bib, socks, onesies, non-scratch mittens, and more to ensure a warm welcome for each baby, as well as mom and dad.

The inspiration behind this partnership comes from Save Max CEO Raman Dua: he and his wife, Nidhi, are expecting their third baby shortly. Raman wanted to mark the occasion with a warm gesture to welcome his baby, which made him think that all babies at THP should enjoy a special gift. That way he could bring smiles to all newborns and their families. This is just one of the many ways Raman has contributed to the betterment of the local community.

During the beginning of the pandemic, the Save Max team partnered with a local start-up to deliver essentials like groceries, medicine and pet food to individuals unable to safely leave their homes. Save Max also donated money to hospitals including THP, and various food banks to aid in their pandemic response efforts. Save Max even organized their own food drive, serving approximately 500 quarantined families.

Save Max also believes in investing in the community’s infrastructure. The company bought the naming rights for the Brampton Soccer Centre in later October of 2020, which is now known as the Save Max Sports Centre. The company is responsible for maintaining the facility, a big benefit to society as it reduces the burden on taxpayers.

“We have always envisioned a more perfect society, and we are trying to create the same in the real estate world. But we also try and seek to gain the same perfection in the health sector, which plays a vital role to the society. Trillium Health Partners has been an excellent hospital for providing the best health care solutions. I hope this partnership goes beyond this project and that we can come up with better solutions to society in terms of both health care and real estate,” said Raman Dua, President and CEO, Save Max Group of Companies.

To learn more about Save Max, please visit www.savemax.ca or call 905.459.7900 and to donate to the Save Max Campaign in support of Trillium Health Partners, please make your donation here: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/SaveMax

About Save Max Group of Companies:

Save Max Real Estate is one of the fastest growing brokerages and opened its first real estate office in Brampton in 2010. From making history in the field of real estate by achieving $100 million sales volume within 16 months of inception to achieving $5 billion sales volume and 9,000 transactions to date, Save Max has always strived to stay true to its beliefs to deliver an exceptional real estate experience to all its valued clients.

Save Max has had the opportunity to serve its clients and provide incomparable real estate services for past 10 years with a strong & Professional Team of 375+ Realtors® and will keep doing the same in the future. Save Max will have 36 Operational franchisees in Ontario, Alberta and working towards expanding its base in British Columbia & Prince Edward Island.

About Trillium Health Partners

Trillium Health Partners is one of the largest community-based hospital systems in Canada. Comprised of Credit Valley Hospital, Mississauga Hospital and Queensway Health Centre, Trillium Health Partners serves the growing and diverse populations of Mississauga, west Toronto and surrounding communities. Trillium Health Partners is a teaching hospital affiliated with the University of Toronto and is an associate member of the Toronto Academic Health Science Network.

About Trillium Health Partners Foundation

Trillium Health Partners Foundation is dedicated to raising the critical funds needed to address the highest-priority needs of Trillium Health Partners, one of the largest community-based acute care facilities in Canada.

